BMW M2 Competition, M4 Competition Drag Race, Have a Drift Off After

23 Mar 2019, 10:30 UTC
The F82 M4 is widely considered one of the best six-6 M cars of all time. However, if you're not a fan of the extra-wide body, you can enjoy the same flavors in the M2, now sold exclusively under Competition guise.
M3 Competition vs. M340i xDrive
The old M2's engine didn't comply with the latest emissions regulations in Europe. But rather than give up on its baby model entirely, the M division swapped to a twin-turbo 3-liter as you get in the bigger M3 and M4.

Power is kept "down" to just 410 HP, but that still sounds like a very exciting number in such a small package. This Carwow video is a perfect demonstration of how the expresso that is the M2 Competition compares to a cup of M4.

It starts with a drag race on the long straight at the Rockingham track. The weather is a big factor here, as both RWD models struggle to put down the power down in the wet. Also, the M2 Competiton is equipped with a manual gearbox, which would be damning if this were just about drag racing.

But it's not. Mat Watson in the manual M2 has a better start but loses by a nose to the more powerful and quicker-shifting M4. After that, the two BMWs have a rolling race. One might have more power, but their torque and weight are nearly identical, which counts a lot more in this scenario.

What next? Track battle, with a racing driver behind the wheel. With all the nannies turned off, the two cars are quite frisky, but the M4 Competition proves its worth the extra money by being a couple of seconds quicker around Rockingham.

Drifting is something both M cars are good at. Mat says he enjoys the twitchiness and sense of occasion provided by the short-wheelbase M2. However, the racing driver says the delivery in the M4 is what he wants. But since when do racing driver know anything about cars?

