BMW 750d Quad-Turbo Engine Tuned to 460 HP by G-Power

1 Aug 2017, 20:16 UTC ·
by
G-Power loves to make supercharged M3s with a million horsepower. However, this project runs on diesel and has turbochargers, four of them. Meet the tuned 750d that you never knew you wanted.
About a year ago, BMW shocked us with a 7 Series diesel flagship that had just as many turbos as a Bugatti Veyron. The old 50d models had a tri-turbo setup, but for some reason, engineers decided to add another one.

Stock, this results in a total output of 400 PS and 760Nm (561lb-ft) of torque, allowing the short-wheelbase version to sprint to 100 km/h in only 4.6 seconds.

We always knew this engine wouldn't be a tuner's delight. But G-Power efforts have still given us respectable new figures: 460 PS and 860Nm (634lb-ft) of torque. And because it has lots of traction and launch control, the new sprint time is 4.3 seconds, roughly the same as a base M3. Also, that's over 150 hp per liter from a diesel engine.

But that's not the most exciting part of the project. As you'd expect, the power gains were achieved without messing with the internals of the complex new 3-liter engine. Instead, G-Power's kit comes into effect when the optimal oil temperature is reached and stops working if cooling can't keep. It's a good thing BMW didn't come up with this configuration because that definitely sounds like an emissions cheat.

We're also not fans of the fact that the car just runs on the factory setup the rest of the time. Either this is a 460 PS BMW or a 400 PS one. It can't be both!

What's not a cheat is the new set of 21-inch double five-spoke forged alloy wheels that G-Power installed. They're available in Gun Metal Grey, Stardust Silver and Diamond-cut finish. We're fans of this Jet Black, which adds a subtle sinister layer.
