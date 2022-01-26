Authorities Take Down Columbia’s Infamous Narco Submarine Builder, Dubbed “The King”

When talking about submarines, most of us would associate them with the armed forces of various nations. But there’s a different, unique type of submersibles that’s definitely not meant for respectable missions. The so-called “drug submersibles” or “narco subs” are improvised underwater vehicles used for narcotics shipments, and one of the men who turned this into art was recently taken down by Columbian authorities.
The news that Oscar Moreno Ricardo was arrested in Medellin, Columbia, earlier this month made headlines. You can bet that Hollywood will soon make a movie about this man because his life really is greater than fiction. After starting out as a speedboat pilot, he eventually began building semi-submersibles for Mexican cartels and Columbian armed groups back in 2005. Over the years, he became so famous that he was nicknamed “the king of narco submarines.”
Of course, Ricardo’s activity was just one small piece of the puzzle. According to InSight Crime, these types of vessels have been used for cocaine transportation for over three decades, and their design and performance have constantly increased, which makes them harder to detect. In 2021, 31 of these vessels were seized in Columbia.
The fact that experienced builders, such as Ricardo, are developing drug submarines that are more and more sophisticated was proven two years ago when a rare narco submarine powered by electric motors was seized. At that time, the Columbian Navy, together with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, discovered a high-capacity submarine that was surprisingly “sustainable,” being equipped with two electric motors and ten tons of powerful batteries. It had a six-ton capacity for illegal cargo and the ability to fully submerge.
According to the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI), that advanced vessel probably cost $1.5 million to build. Most narco submarines are typically worth around $30 million, have a smaller payload of 1.6 tons, and can only go partially underwater.
The fact that these illegal vessels are so technically advanced shows that those who build them are just as wanted by authorities as to the drug cartel leaders themselves. One legendary narco submarine developer went down, but these stealthy ships remain a major threat.
