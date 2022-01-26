Australia’s First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Plant to Develop an Innovative Energy Storage System

Although the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology for the automotive industry is still controversial, with many claiming that its disadvantages far outweigh its benefits, the hydrogen that is obtained from renewable energy sources continues to be heralded as a long-term solution for sustainable power.
A new country is joining the ranks of those who are investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Australia is about to build and operate its first manufacturing facility of this kind. The country’s largest auto recycler and provider of car removal, It Matters To You, has confirmed that an energy tech company will be building a plant for hydrogen fuel cell production in Greater Springfield, Queensland.
LAVO Hydrogen Technology Limited is developing what it claims to be a “groundbreaking” energy storage system, called the LAVO HESS (Hydrogen Energy Storage System), that’s intended for powering homes and businesses. Introduced as the world’s first integrated hybrid hydrogen battery, this next-generation energy system combines with rooftop solar systems for durable and reliable power.
According to the manufacturer, this system acts as a “solar sponge,” integrating with solar panels to capture renewable energy. Hydrogen is made from water then stored into the system’s patented metal hydride. Boasting a 40 kWh capacity, it’s also capable of storing enough solar power to provide energy for a regular household for two days. The system was also designed to be long-lasting and able to function in extreme temperatures. Plus, it can be monitored and controlled via a dedicated app.
The future facility in Queensland will manufacture the fuel cells for this hybrid energy storage system. LAVO also worked with the University of Queensland in developing this innovative energy solution. For now, it will only power households and businesses, but according to It Matters To You, it has the potential to also be used in the automotive industry. Having a hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing facility in the county will most likely help advance the car industry’s transition to sustainable fuel alternatives.
The pioneering facility’s construction is set to kick off soon, with hopes that it will be completed by the end of 2022.
