Astra Rocket Has a Scary Launch, Takes Off Sideways and Still Manages to Fly Over Alaska

Space startup Astra was supposed to reach space with its two-stage Launch Vehicle 0006 or Rocket 3.3 on Saturday, August 28th, from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska. But, things didn't go as planned. Less than one second after takeoff, it encountered an engine failure, which made it wobble sideways. Somehow, Astra's rocket still managed to fly over Alaska for more than two minutes before the mission came to an end.

6 photos