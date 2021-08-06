Here Stands SpaceX Massive Mars Rocket Fully Stacked

Preparations are moving at an incredible speed for the SpaceX Starship Mars rocket. After releasing a few images showing 29 Raptor engines getting installed on the Starship's first-stage booster, now we're seeing what the fully stacked thing looks like. This massive beast stands at nearly 400 ft (122 meters) tall, making it the world's tallest rocket.
Designed to carry people and cargo to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars, the Starship system is a reusable two-stage rocket vehicle with a stainless steel hull that consists of the Super Heavy booster and a spacecraft, also called Starship.
Today, August 6th, SpaceX achieved a significant milestone. Its founder, Elon Musk, released a few images showing the Starship prototype, known as Starship 20, arriving at the launch pad site in south Texas. The rocket joined the Super Heavy booster, which arrived two days earlier.
Loaded up with 29 Raptors (that's how SpaceX calls its powerful engines), the 230 ft (70 meters) booster welcomed the Starship spacecraft atop of it, which added another 165 ft (50 m) of height. Together, the fully stacked vehicle stands 395 ft tall (120 m).
That's taller than NASA's Saturn V size, which, with the Apollo spacecraft on top, measures 363 feet (111 m). As SpaceX is getting closer to launch what will be the world's tallest rocket on its first orbital test flight, there are still some details that must be sorted out.
When a Twitter user asked Musk what's next, SpaceX CEO replied that thermal protection to booster engines, ground propellant storage tanks, and a QD arm for the ship still need to be added. These will take around two weeks of testing. The good news is that the heat shield tiles that Starship 20 needs to survive reentry are about 98% complete.
As for its launch date, that's still unclear when it will take place. According to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) must decide whether the Super Heavy booster can launch from Texas without affecting the surrounding environment due to its massive force.
