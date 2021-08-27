Aston Martin GT8 Faces Porsche 718 Cayman, RWD Sports Car Enthusiasts Win

Comparing the Aston Martin GT8 with the Porsche 718 Cayman seems to be all the rage these days. While it does make sense, as both are driver's cars, there is a significant price difference between them, not to mention a difference in displacement and production volumes.
Aston Martin will build a limited run of GT8 Vantage models, while Porsche has not capped the production of its 718 Cayman, which makes the former rarer than the latter will get the chance to be. Back in 2016, the brand from Gaydon first introduced the Vantage GT8 as its lightest Aston Martin ever.
As the two reviewers in this video by Driven Media point out, while the Aston Martin GT8 is lighter than other Vantage models, it is still heavier than a Porsche 718 Cayman. And power is not everything all the time, as Lotus models have proven time after time in previous comparison tests.
Regardless, we have two professional racing drivers here, Adam Christodoulou and Scott Mansell. The latter is a resident presenter of the channel and is also known for his channel, Driver61.
Meanwhile, Adam won the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2016 and was also the winner of the 2008 British Formula Renault Championship. Hopefully, future videos from the channel will bring full-on track comparisons, not just drag races and a few other tests.
We will not give away the result of the drag race and the conclusion of the comparison planned by the Brits. We suggest you watch the video below instead to find out if a Porsche 718 Cayman can beat an Aston Martin GT8.
Both models come with a six-speed manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and a 0-60 mph time of four seconds or less. That means that they are evenly matched in terms of acceleration, but since both need less than four seconds to sprint to 96 km/h, the rest of the quarter-mile (402 m) could allow the more powerful car to stretch its legs if the lighter model does not get a sufficient head start.
As the two reviewers in this video by Driven Media point out, while the Aston Martin GT8 is lighter than other Vantage models, it is still heavier than a Porsche 718 Cayman. And power is not everything all the time, as Lotus models have proven time after time in previous comparison tests.
Regardless, we have two professional racing drivers here, Adam Christodoulou and Scott Mansell. The latter is a resident presenter of the channel and is also known for his channel, Driver61.
Meanwhile, Adam won the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2016 and was also the winner of the 2008 British Formula Renault Championship. Hopefully, future videos from the channel will bring full-on track comparisons, not just drag races and a few other tests.
We will not give away the result of the drag race and the conclusion of the comparison planned by the Brits. We suggest you watch the video below instead to find out if a Porsche 718 Cayman can beat an Aston Martin GT8.
Both models come with a six-speed manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and a 0-60 mph time of four seconds or less. That means that they are evenly matched in terms of acceleration, but since both need less than four seconds to sprint to 96 km/h, the rest of the quarter-mile (402 m) could allow the more powerful car to stretch its legs if the lighter model does not get a sufficient head start.