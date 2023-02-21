Apple Building Its Own Car, Samsung Building Its Own Chip Kingdom

The automotive industry is perhaps the new big thing for all tech companies, and the world's number one phone maker, Samsung, seems to have chosen its strategy.
Apple is developing a self-driving car, while Huawei is working together with carmakers to develop the underlying software for new vehicle technology.
Samsung is accelerating efforts in the chip industry, especially as it lags behind leader TSMC.
The South Korean firm has recently joined forces with U.S. chip design firm Ambarella for the manufacturing of AI central domain controllers aimed at self-driving vehicles. Samsung will use its 5-nanometer design to build the CV3-AD685 controller.
Focused on artificial intelligence, Ambarella’s system-on-chip (SoC) plays an integral role in autonomous vehicles. It helps process tasks, and Samsung’s 5nm process technology should provide improved efficiency.
The next generation of cars, including autonomous vehicles, is becoming a primary target for tech giants.
Apple has more ambitious plans, as the iPhone maker is developing a self-driving vehicle built without the involvement of a traditional carmaker.
The company has previously reached out to several auto manufacturers, including Hyundai, specifically as it needed the know-how to build a car. The talks came to an end after Hyundai spilled the beans on the discussions. Apple is known as a company that embraces FBI-inspired secrecy for new projects, and the Apple Car is considered its most important product of the decade.
People familiar with the matter revealed the work on Apple Car is still underway despite Apple previously dismissing the team working on the project. With the internal reorganization completed, the company is expected to share its automotive plans in 2023 or 2024.
Analysts expect Apple to take the wraps off the Apple Car in 2025, at the earliest. The company is unlikely to launch the vehicle in its most ambitious form, as the initial version could use a conventional approach. Self-driving capabilities would only be allowed on highways, and the promised living room/cabin that Apple has been rumored to be working on wouldn’t be ready by 2025.
The Apple Car could debut as a more conventional vehicle, with some sources describing it as an upgraded Tesla version. The focus on technology will be retained, and the new-generation CarPlay will be in charge of the software department in the cabin.
Apple will start the new CarPlay rollout this year, and carmakers should unveil new models running it in late 2023. They should be available for ordering as MY 2024 cars, so we’re only a few months away from the moment we’ll be able to see what the new CarPlay is all about.
New details on the upcoming CarPlay generation should be disclosed by Apple as WWDC when the company connects with the developer community. The event typically takes place in May or June.
