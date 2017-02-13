autoevolution

Alleged Brochure Of The 2018 Toyota Supra Leaks Online, Appears To Be Fake

 
Slated to be reborn as a sibling to the BMW Z5, the 2018 Toyota Supra is one of the most highly anticipated sports cars of the decade. This brochure, however, doesn’t appear to be the real deal.
First things first, please observe the headlight design featured on the lower left side of the brochure. It’s exactly the same headlight found in the Toyota FT-1 Graphite Concept from 2014. And that is more than enough evidence to dismiss this alleged brochure as being a sham.

Coming courtesy of Auto.blog.rs, the brochure also boasts Gazoo Racing’s initials and a handful of specs. Regarding the latter, the 2018 Toyota Supra is said to measure 4,380 millimeters in length, 1,830 millimeters in width, and 1,280 millimeters in height. In terms of wheelbase, that’d be 2,470 millimeters. Curb weight, meanwhile, is reported between 1,350 and 1,430 kilograms (2,976 to 3,152 lbs).

18- and 19-inch alloy wheels are on the menu, apparently, as are a trio of turbocharged engines. The first is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit with 192 PS (143 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) at its disposal, and I’m calling BS on it. Why would Toyota employ a less powerful mill than the 86’s naturally aspirated flat-four for the all-new Supra? Beats me.

The range-topping engine displaces 3.0 liters and develops 340 PS (250 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. So to speak, the top-of-the-line mill has the same displacement, ponies, and oomph as the N54 inline-six of the engine hiding under the hood of the BMW Z4 35is, which is no longer in production. Then there’s the middle-ground option, which makes use of a 2.0-liter four-banger with 252 PS (185 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

Whatever engines Toyota will decide on from the BMW parts bin, it should be noted that some voices in the rumor mill also hint toward hybridization for the next generation of the Supra. Considering the Japanese automaker’s expertise in this domain, a Supra with hybrid power certainly makes sense.
