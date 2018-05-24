All-New Mercedes CLA-Class Shows More Details in New Spy Video

AMG

HP

It's no secret that the CLA II will be more significant. Mercedes has developed the A-Class sedan specifically so it can tackle both the low and high end of the premium compact segment.Reports put the new model at around 11cm longer. No, it's not as long as the E-Class T-Model, but it certainly looks that way, doesn't it? But the 4,240mm classic 1 Series seems very small by comparisonYou might think that Mercedes is greedy developing a larger, more expensive front-wheel-drive car. However, there are benefits for the passengers. The test engineers appear to have at least half a foot of headroom, while legroom should be about the same as in a Skoda Octavia.The CLA always bosted unique styling elements. For for the first time, we're able to see the headlight design for the next generation and let's just say the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree.Unlike the A-Class sedan, this model has a more rakish roof and frameless doors. The rear obviously borrows from the flagship four-door coupe model. The third-generation CLS-Class lent its narrow taillights. Unfortunately, those lovely exhaust tips are probably fake, part of an industry-wide change.Better handling and high-speed stability could differentiate the CLA from its smaller cousins. Of course, a couple of high-endmodels are also on their way, the least powerful of which is already under development. But the smallest engine available with this car could have a displacement of only 1.3 liters. Still, with up to 163on tap, it shouldn't feel sluggish.