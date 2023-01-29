Accusers Say Elon Musk Tried to Confuse the Jury in ‘Funding Secured’ Tweet Trial

When Tesla faces a second jury trial against Owen Diaz, it will not get to deny the racist environment African American workers face in Fremont: that was already proven by the former judgment. All Tesla may try to escape is another record-breaking punitive damage. The company was ordered to pay $136.9 million in the previous trial. Something similar is happening with the lawsuit Elon Musk is facing due to his tweets on taking Tesla private.

6 photos