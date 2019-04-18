3 Passengers Open Emergency Exit, Climb on Boeing 737 Wing as Engine Spits Fire

More on this:

1 Emirates Airlines Redefines “Extra” With Boeing 777 Covered in Diamonds

2 Kanye West Rents Boeing 747 For Himself And a Handful of People, No Big Deal

3 Ryanair Plane Impounded in France, Just as It’s About to Take Off

4 Lion Air Flight Crash Could Have Been Caused by Bomb, Says Aviation Expert

5 Lion Air Flight Crashes After Takeoff, All 189 Passengers Presumed Dead