autoevolution

3 Passengers Open Emergency Exit, Climb on Boeing 737 Wing as Engine Spits Fire

18 Apr 2019, 13:08 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Two Boeing 737 Max 8 planes were involved in deadly crashes in the last 5 months. Even if they hadn’t, looking out the window and seeing flames coming out of the plane’s engine would still be reason enough to panic.
9 photos
The Qatar Amiri Boeing 747-8i, the world's largest business jetThe Qatar Amiri Boeing 747-8i, the world's largest business jetThe Qatar Amiri Boeing 747-8i, the world's largest business jetThe Qatar Amiri Boeing 747-8i, the world's largest business jetThe Qatar Amiri Boeing 747-8i, the world's largest business jetThe Qatar Amiri Boeing 747-8i, the world's largest business jetThe Qatar Amiri Boeing 747-8i, the world's largest business jetThe Qatar Amiri Boeing 747-8i, the world's largest business jet
It happened on a recent Utair flight out of Moscow. The plane in question was a 737-400 that can carry up to 188 passengers, and it was ultimately grounded following the incident, the Independent reports.

The plane was taxiing to the runway, about to take off to Makhachkala, near Georgia, when passengers looked out the window and saw flames engulfing the engine on the right side. Three of these passengers took matters into their own hands and opened the emergency exit, stepping onto the wing of the plane while it was still in motion.

Video from inside the cabin obtained by the publication shows both the fire and the chaos inside after the takeoff was canceled. The report notes that the 3 passengers – all of them doctors – were eventually brought back inside by the cabin crew and arrested after deplaning. They were still being held for questioning when everyone else was boarded on another plane and sent to their original destination.

Ironically, Utair claims that there was no reason for concern. “This was an ordinary situation, the plane was in order, passengers were in no danger,” a spokesperson says, adding that the flames were caused by disrupted air flow during engine start.

They still grounded the plane, either way.

Meanwhile, the 3 doctors are telling the Russian media that cabin crew ignored their screams of “fire” and failed to take action to ensure that everyone was safe. Consequently, panic erupted, so they had no other option but to open the emergency

“This happened because we sat next to an emergency exit and when the panic started, when people started to run, squashing each other, when they began screaming and yelling, in order to pacify them and to stop the panic we opened the emergency exit,” one of them tells the Russian media. “Just imagine it yourself, we all know what panic looks like.”
Boeing airplane airport Russia fire
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Latest car models:
MINI ClubmanMINI Clubman CompactASTON MARTIN Rapide AMRASTON MARTIN Rapide AMR LuxuryASTON MARTIN Rapide EASTON MARTIN Rapide E LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVHYUNDAI VenueHYUNDAI Venue Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 