2024 Cadillac XT4 Configurator Goes Live, Facelift Is $1,600 Pricier Than 2023 Model

Gifted with better styling, a nicer interior, and technology upgrades, the 2024 model year Cadillac XT4 is – understandably – a little bit pricier than before. $1,600 separates the newcomer to the 2023 model, as in $39,090 versus $37,490 sans the $1,195 destination freight charge.
The smallest crossover in the automaker's lineup is available in three flavors: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport. As per the build & price tool, all-wheel drive is optional across the board. It adds $2,500 to the net price, which is way too much for a small crossover that blurs the line between compact and subcompact. On the other hand, GM's most luxurious brand is notorious for squeezing out customers without any shame.
A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine – codenamed LSY – is the only powerplant available. It's joined by a nine-speed automatic dubbed 9T50, a torque-converter automatic primarily developed by General Motors in return for the 10-speed auto primarily developed by Ford. The Dearborn-based manufacturer famously refused to use the 9T50 because it doesn't provide enough of a gas mileage improvement to justify the complexity, weight, and cost of the ninth gear.
In this application, the LSY cranks out 235 horsepower (175 kW) at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque between 1,500 and 4,000 spinnies. The XT4 comes exclusively with a 3.47:1 final drive ratio, be it FWD or AWD. Equipped with MacPherson struts up front and five-link suspension for the rear end, the small crossover is built around the E2XX platform of the 2016 model year Malibu.
Fuel economy ranges between 26 and 25 miles per gallon on the combined test cycle, which means 9 and 9.4 liters per 100 kilometers in the metric system. The XT4's configurator lists the 33-inch Advanced LED Display as standard, flaunting more than a billion colors in 9K resolution. Luxury customers are further presented with LED headlamps and taillamps, Oxford Stone and Jet Black Inteluxe seats, Piano Black and Laser Etching trim, and three years of Remote Access.
As implied, Remote Access means remote start, stop, lock, and unlock. You can also check the Caddy's fuel level and tire pressure from the comfort of your iOS or Android device. Stepping up to the Premium Luxury unlocks grade-specific alloys, front grille, and bodyside accents. Nicer interior trim is on the menu as well (think genuine wood and aluminum).
Leather seating surfaces also need to be mentioned, although Cadillac doesn't even bother explaining whether that's real or artificial. The Sport differs from the Premium Luxury with dark accents for the bodysides and front grille, as well as generic-looking alloys that don't have a place on a Cadillac.
Even though we're dealing with the most expensive trim level available, Sport customers need to shell out $1,550 for a power sunroof. Even the spare wheel costs extra, and Adaptive Cruise Control is bundled with the Active Safety Pack ($1,825). Alas, value for money isn't this crossover's forte.
