2022 G-Class 4x4 Squared Is Like an Elephant on Rollerblades on the Nurburgring

In the wise words of Mercedes-Benz, only a G-Class can be better than a G-Class, and the mighty G 500 4x4 Squared, based on the previous generation of the Gelandewagen, was the best of them all.
No other G-Wagen this side of the limited-edition G 63 AMG 6x6 or the G 650 Maybach Laundalet could go farther on rough terrain than the first generation of the 4x4 Squared.
Having started as a limited-edition variant of the normal G-Class, huge demand transformed the G 500 4x4 Squared in a standalone model that is the epitome of off-road prowess in the entire G-Class lineup.
As the only production passenger car with portal axles, a ginormous ground clearance and three locking differentials, the model could traverse almost any type of terrain as well or even better than some military vehicles.
Since the previous generation of the G-Class was replaced by a newly developed one in 2018, the old 4x4 Squared has no longer been offered, but Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a replacement that should up the ante on its predecessor.
While the first G 500 (G 550 in the U.S) 4x4 Squared featured those cool-looking portal axles on both the front and the rear, the new one appears to be using that solution on the rear axle only.
This happened because the current generation of the G-Class no longer features a rigid axle up front, as engineers have replaced it with an independent suspension setup.
Don’t think this will make the new 4x4 Squared any less of a beast off the beaten trail, because pre-production prototypes caught testing feature a set of giant control arms that look like they’ve been borrowed from a Baja buggy or a Dakar Rally racing car.
So far we’ve come across prototypes of the model on the road and in the snow, but Mercedes-Benz has also started to test it on the famous Nurburgring Norschleife, a place that no future owner will probably take it.
Despite the gigantic ground clearance and the massive 22-inch wheels, wrapped in Pirelli rubber on this occasion, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared doesn’t seem to have any major issues attacking the Carousel corner with somewhat minimal body roll.
The official launch should happen later this year closer to the summer, most likely in a region known more for sand than for asphalt and swoopy corners.
