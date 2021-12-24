2022 Dakar Rally Will Have an Officially Licensed Video Game, This Is Its Trailer

The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally is just ten days away from its start, and we have excellent news for the fans of the competition who are also into video games. The Dakar Rally will get a new officially licensed video game, which will be called Dakar Desert Rally.
The official YouTube channel of the competition has published the first trailer of the game on Christmas Eve 2021. If you were looking for a sign, it is not this one, because the game will arrive in 2022. It is not available for pre-order, so it is not the time to provide that Dakar-related gift for the desert racing enthusiast in your life.
As the game's developers announced, the game will have a variety of vehicles, which range from motorcycles, quads, and side-by-sides to trucks. The vehicles have been selected from both the 2020 and 2021 entries, so there are plenty of options for you to choose from.
The over 150 vehicles that you can choose from will be raced in both single-player and online multiplayer, so you will have the possibility of assessing your skills once you get the hang of the game. Moreover, players will have the official books to navigate, while those using the Sport mode of the game will have "more arcade road books," which means a simplified and easier way to navigate.
While the name might not sound like much, this is set to be the biggest off-road rally racing adventure game ever developed. Its creators over at Saber Porto have announced compatibility with PC (through the Steam platform), PlayStation 5 and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and S.
If you have a capable gaming PC or one of the consoles mentioned above, it should work for you. The developers are working on offering compatibility with various force-feedback steering wheel and pedal combos. If you have one that is popular on the market and is not that old, it might be on the list.
This sounds like good news for both casual gaming enthusiasts and for those who like to immerse themselves in games whenever they can. Check out the official trailer video embedded below, which is claimed to be made with just in-game footage.
