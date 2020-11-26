2021 VW ID.4 Pro Confirmed by the EPA With 250-Mile Range, Costs Just Under $40k

After watching Tanner Foust put the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 through its paces at the Willow Springs Raceway, it’s now time for some real-world measurements, courtesy of the United States Environmental Protection Agency. And it’s also a clever idea to put those in balance with the pricing, which has also been released by Volkswagen of America.
The ID.4 crossover is a major bet for the Volkswagen Group; there’s no doubt about it. Although it’s not the first fully electric model to come out based on the conglomerate’s all-new MEB architecture, the electric SUV is the one expected to become a worldwide hit thanks to expanded global availability.
It’s produced both at home in Europe, as well as locally for the North American (from 2022) and Chinese markets. And slowly, but steadily, the German automaker is unravelling the ID.4's each and every secret. We’ve seen Foust get down to business and test the handling, so VW is now refocusing on more Earthly matters.
For example, they now have the official EPA fuel economy figures for the ID.4 1st Edition and ID.4 Pro models equipped with the 82-kWh battery pack (rear-wheel drive configuration). According to the agency, VW nailed the 250-mile (402-km) estimate on a single charge.
The ID.4 is also rated at 104 MPGe for city driving, 89 MPGe of highway driving, and a combined city/highway figure of 97 MPGe. The ID.4 1st Edition and ID.4 Pro will be the first models to be launched across the U.S. market, combining the 201-hp AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor with an 82-kWh (gross capacity) battery pack that can be recharged at up to 125 kW at a DC station (5-80% SoC in 38 minutes).
Volkswagen is also discussing affordability with the ID.4, claiming that EPA’s calculations of spending 13 cents per kWh put the crossover EV in a privileged position compared to ICE cars. As such, the average annual fuel costs would amount to just $700 per year, with economies of some $2,250 over half a decade of ownership.
The company also reaches a psychological threshold in terms of pricing, with the ID.4 Pro (on sale now) costing $39,995 (MSRP, no federal tax credit included). Those looking for a little exclusivity could opt for the ID.4 1st Edition, which has a base price of $43,995.
It’s produced both at home in Europe, as well as locally for the North American (from 2022) and Chinese markets. And slowly, but steadily, the German automaker is unravelling the ID.4's each and every secret. We’ve seen Foust get down to business and test the handling, so VW is now refocusing on more Earthly matters.
For example, they now have the official EPA fuel economy figures for the ID.4 1st Edition and ID.4 Pro models equipped with the 82-kWh battery pack (rear-wheel drive configuration). According to the agency, VW nailed the 250-mile (402-km) estimate on a single charge.
The ID.4 is also rated at 104 MPGe for city driving, 89 MPGe of highway driving, and a combined city/highway figure of 97 MPGe. The ID.4 1st Edition and ID.4 Pro will be the first models to be launched across the U.S. market, combining the 201-hp AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor with an 82-kWh (gross capacity) battery pack that can be recharged at up to 125 kW at a DC station (5-80% SoC in 38 minutes).
Volkswagen is also discussing affordability with the ID.4, claiming that EPA’s calculations of spending 13 cents per kWh put the crossover EV in a privileged position compared to ICE cars. As such, the average annual fuel costs would amount to just $700 per year, with economies of some $2,250 over half a decade of ownership.
The company also reaches a psychological threshold in terms of pricing, with the ID.4 Pro (on sale now) costing $39,995 (MSRP, no federal tax credit included). Those looking for a little exclusivity could opt for the ID.4 1st Edition, which has a base price of $43,995.