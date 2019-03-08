autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  
 

2019 Audi A3 g-tron has New 1.5 TFSI CNG System With Extra Range

8 Mar 2019, 20:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
You have to admire German automakers for sticking to a pre-determined schedule, even if it's silly. While Maserati struggles to keep its promises, Audi has just presented a new version of the A3 g-tron, which will go on sale from €30,600.
9 photos
2019 Audi A3 g-tron with 1.5 TFSI and 131 HP2019 Audi A3 g-tron with 1.5 TFSI and 131 HP2019 Audi A3 g-tron with 1.5 TFSI and 131 HP2019 Audi A3 g-tron with 1.5 TFSI and 131 HP2019 Audi A3 g-tron with 1.5 TFSI and 131 HP2019 Audi A3 g-tron with 1.5 TFSI and 131 HP2019 Audi A3 g-tron with 1.5 TFSI and 131 HP2019 Audi A3 g-tron with 1.5 TFSI and 131 HP
g-tron is Audi's brand for CNG-powered cars, similar to VW's TGI and Skoda's G-Tec. The market for this type of fuel in Europe is quite stable, especially when it's viewed as cleaner than other fossil fuels.

Compared to gasoline, the use of natural gas emits 25 percent less CO2, plus it's also a little cheaper to run. It's pretty nice to be able to buy a CNG conversion straight from the factory. Also, the latest VW systems are much better than aftermarket units. But with the new Audi A3 just around the corner, you have to wonder why they did all the extra testing for just one year on sale.

The original A3 g-tron came out in 2014 and was subjected to a facelift in 2016. But both used a 1.4 TFSI with 110 HP, which has now been upgraded to a 1.5 TFSI with 131 HP. The extra performance is always nice to have!

Compared to the regular 1.5 TFSI, this version features a modified cylinder head, turbocharger, fuel injection system and catalytic converter. More range was also achieved, but only for the CNG.

Audi shrunk the size of the normal gas tank, which is only in service under special conditions. Besides two regular CNG holders under the luggage compartment, there's another under the seats for a total capacity of 18 kilograms. This gives the A3 g-tron a CNG range of about 400km (248 miles).

As with the Golf or Octavia, the extra filler cap is placed under the same flap. From what we understand, the A1 will also have a g-tron version next year, using a 90 HP 1.0 TFSI.
Audi A3 g-tron 2019 Audi A3 CNG 1.5 TFSI
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 