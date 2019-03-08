2019 Audi A3 g-tron has New 1.5 TFSI CNG System With Extra Range

You have to admire German automakers for sticking to a pre-determined schedule, even if it's silly. While Maserati struggles to keep its promises, Audi has just presented a new version of the A3 g-tron, which will go on sale from €30,600.

Compared to gasoline, the use of natural gas emits 25 percent less CO2, plus it's also a little cheaper to run. It's pretty nice to be able to buy a CNG conversion straight from the factory. Also, the latest VW systems are much better than aftermarket units. But with the new Audi A3 just around the corner, you have to wonder why they did all the extra testing for just one year on sale.



The original A3 g-tron came out in 2014 and was subjected to a facelift in 2016. But both used a 1.4 TFSI with 110 HP , which has now been upgraded to a 1.5 TFSI with 131 HP. The extra performance is always nice to have!



Compared to the regular 1.5 TFSI, this version features a modified cylinder head, turbocharger, fuel injection system and catalytic converter. More range was also achieved, but only for the CNG.



Audi shrunk the size of the normal gas tank, which is only in service under special conditions. Besides two regular CNG holders under the luggage compartment, there's another under the seats for a total capacity of 18 kilograms. This gives the A3 g-tron a CNG range of about 400km (248 miles).



