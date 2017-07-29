2018 Jaguar E-Pace vs. BMW X1 Photo Comparison: Clash of Crossovers

Small premium SUVs are a tough act to get right. They need to combine the core values of the most famous brands on the planet into something that's relatively affordable. Many consider the BMW X1 to be the current top contender, but the Jaguar E-Pace is an impressive rival.

It follows in the footsteps of its big brother, the F-Pace, which has won every award in the book. From the back, you can even see the styling connection to the F-Type Coupe, but the front end does its own thing.



We want to say that the Brits have done a much better job in the styling department than the Germans. But it's really up to you to decide which is the best. What's certain is that BMW has been doing this off-roader stuff for way longer, so it knows a thing or two about consistency and ruggedness. The E-Pace looks like a hatchback from some angles because it tries too hard to be sporty.



There's a definite difference in profile design, as the Jaguar adopts a rakish roof with a sharply tapered greenhouse. The X1 has both those features, but in much smaller quantities. It's worth pointing out that the X2 version is just around the corner.



At least based on the photos, Jaguar is the winner in the interior design department, as the E-Pace features air vent controls with integrated displays and a cocooned dashboard. I know it's not going to be built to the highest standards, but the X1's gear shifter is something I can never get over.



Jaguar has never developed the small engines BMW has, but that's a good thing in our book. Under the E-Pace's hood, you'll only find a 2-liter turbo of some sort. The diesel versions go from base 150 HP to top-end twin-turbo 240 HP configurations. There are also 250 or 300 HP gasoline motors to make you feel like you've bought a Golf GTI/R on stilts. The BMW X1 won't have one of those for another year or so.