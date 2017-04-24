2017 BMW M3 Facelift in Red Gets Custom Vossen Wheels

Even though the M3 isn't a fresh car, the sports sedan from BMW has arguably never looked better than it does right now, thanks to a new LED headlight design received earlier this year. We just love mild tuning projects like this one too, as they put the spotlight back on worthy cars without overpowering the look.





Even though we don't have data, there's no way that this is a stock M3. There's a custom aero package, struts peaking out from behind the grille, a functional diffuser and lowered suspension. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the headlights are retrofitted since they look unusually bright.



The red paint is too cool for school, but it wouldn't stand out without the black trim and other small details.



Speaking of small details, this is the second visual update for this generation of the M3. First came the taillights, now followed by the headlight design of the 7 Series. They look like hexagon halves and point to the future of BMW front ends.



BMW also introduced Smoked Topaz and Champagne Quartz in addition to the existing Tanzanite Blue and Azurite Schwarz metallic colors in the Individual range. Is this red actually a wrap? We can't say for sure, but it's only natural to want your M3 to be unique.



The alloys chosen here are called VWS-1, and they have a classy multi-spoke design with a gunmetal gray tone. This, in turn, matches the aero package of the M3. But the design is completely different to the 20-inch 666 M wheels.

The one to have remains the M3 Competition Pack with a 0 to 62 time of 4 seconds and a de-restricted top speed. If you want even more performance, BMW just launched the M4 CS. But while he probably respects the new track special, the owner of this particular Vossen-shod M3 has a limited edition that can set its own fantastic lap times.