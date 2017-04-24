autoevolution

2017 BMW M3 Facelift in Red Gets Custom Vossen Wheels

 
24 Apr 2017, 22:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Even though the M3 isn't a fresh car, the sports sedan from BMW has arguably never looked better than it does right now, thanks to a new LED headlight design received earlier this year. We just love mild tuning projects like this one too, as they put the spotlight back on worthy cars without overpowering the look.
The alloys chosen here are called VWS-1, and they have a classy multi-spoke design with a gunmetal gray tone. This, in turn, matches the aero package of the M3. But the design is completely different to the 20-inch 666 M wheels.

Even though we don't have data, there's no way that this is a stock M3. There's a custom aero package, struts peaking out from behind the grille, a functional diffuser and lowered suspension. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the headlights are retrofitted since they look unusually bright.

The red paint is too cool for school, but it wouldn't stand out without the black trim and other small details.

Speaking of small details, this is the second visual update for this generation of the M3. First came the taillights, now followed by the headlight design of the 7 Series. They look like hexagon halves and point to the future of BMW front ends.

BMW also introduced Smoked Topaz and Champagne Quartz in addition to the existing Tanzanite Blue and Azurite Schwarz metallic colors in the Individual range. Is this red actually a wrap? We can't say for sure, but it's only natural to want your M3 to be unique.

The one to have remains the M3 Competition Pack with a 0 to 62 time of 4 seconds and a de-restricted top speed. If you want even more performance, BMW just launched the M4 CS. But while he probably respects the new track special, the owner of this particular Vossen-shod M3 has a limited edition that can set its own fantastic lap times.
vossen wheels 2018 BMW M3 BMW M3 F80 BMW M3 pic of the day
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673