1970 Corvette "Crusher" Restomod Has Supercharged 408 and Lambo Paint

Our expectations of what it means to build a Corvette restomod have been completely reset by this 1970 roadster. It's dubbed the "Crusher" by its makers and seems like the perfect C3 to win over new fans.
All Speed Customs is our kind of shop. Not only do they carry out a number of modifications in-house, but they also nickname their hero projects. The 1971 Cuda called "Medusa" is one such machine.
The Crusher was built from the inside out, starting with a 1970 Corvette that had been sitting on the side of the road for many years. The original 350 small-block was still intact but lacked the performance its owner wanted. Its place was thus taken by the mother of all V8s.
It's a 408 ci small-block Chevy V8 with aluminum construction, hydraulic roller camshaft, Holley HP EFI system, and ProCharger D1 supercharger. This grunt is delivered through a TK0 500 five-speed manual transmission and often ends up torturing the rear wheels, as you're about to see in the videos.
Since the C3 now made 750 horsepower and 685 lb-ft of torque, every other component needed to be improved. Thus, the Vette rides on RideTech tubular control arms and HQ series adjustable coilovers. Stopping power is ensured by the 13-inch Wilwood rotors with six-piston calipers at the front.
The Detroit shop then had to deal with the body, which was in a sorry state. The fiberglass was cracked and couldn't match the new identity of the car. After countless hours of work, it was ready to receive its new paint.
That's Lamborghini Giallo Orion Mica, aka the yellow you find on the Aventador. Retro chrome didn't work with a modern supercar finish, so they blacked everything out. Honestly, the black elements are our favorite parts on this bad boy, namely the 18-inch wheels, the mesh protecting those headlights and the 4-into-1 side mufflers.
