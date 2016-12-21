YouTuber Salomondrin Does Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren vs. S550 No-GPS Race in LA

What do you do when you have access to a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarean, but you have to drive the retired supercar in the awful Los Angeles traffic? Well, if you happen to ask such a question from the YouTube perspective, a city driving race is the obvious answer.





The Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR is that kind of supercar that tales quite an interesting story once you manage to look beyond the intense driving experience it can provide.



With McLaren having now spent half a decade back in the road car business, it's hard to think at the time when the Brits thought they needed



Fast-forward to 2016 and we can see Woking has evolved enough to establish an MSO (McLaren Special Operations) division that can now say no to famous YouTubers when they want to acquire uber-limited models such as the MSO HS (remember Shmee150's



And with the British supercar builder on track to bring us the first all-new supercar next year, we can't wait to see what the Brits are preparing for the P14, a model whose actual designation is expected to start with a "7".



Ironically, McLaren is struggling to even go near its former Formula One glory, with the team having recently gone though a process that can be labeled as an earthquake. Then again, this only means their street vehicles pack enough assets to stand up against the competition even with all the F1 turbulence.



P.S.: Those of you who are in a rush can skip to the 6:10 point if you're willing to go straight to the SLR vs. S-Class challenge.



