autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Volkswagen XL1 for Sale: Would You Pay €120,000 for 48 HP?

 
19 Jan 2017, 13:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The XL1 sounds like the name of a video camera, not a car. And... that's because it is; Canon makes it. But it's also one of those crazy Volkswagen ideas, like the Bugatti Veyron or the Phaeton.
We often joke that VW is Hitler's baby, bent on world domination. But when a company who's primary business is the Golf decides to make the fastest car in the world, or the most fuel efficient, you begin to suspect them for megalomania.

I think the idea behind the XL1 never really caught on. The 1-liter Volkswagen has half a diesel engine, and considering how much tech is in there, there's bound to be a defeat device as well.

In many ways, the XL1 is the polar opposite of a Tesla Model S. People want their EVs to be really cool, spacious and have the best possible battery technology. Oh, and there's that whole drag racing thing you might have heard about.

The total system output of the XL1's 0.8-liter TDI and the electric motor is 48 horsepower. Thanks to a carbon fiber tub, it weighs roughly 2.7 times less than a Tesla Model S and is as slippery as a fish. But that doesn't make the 1-liter car cool at all.

The handful of models we found all belong to dealerships in Germany, where they racked up between 500 and 6,300 kilometers, probably being demoed to high-paying customers. But it seems none of them wanted to take Volkswagen's little science experiment home.

The most expensive of the lot is €120,000, while the cheapest stickers for just under €90,000. For that kind of money, you could get behind the wheel of a Tesla Model S, which will make people think you're both cool and a friend of the environment.

Heck, engage Ludicrous mode, and you might see the panties fly off. But if you chauffeur a lady in the XL1, her privates will be exposed while getting in and her bones will be shattered over every speed bump. You, sir, will look like a tool!
Volkswagen XL1 XL1 for sale Volkswagen
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52