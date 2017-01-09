Volkswagen Reveals the Electric Microbus That Will Become Reality In 2022

Volkswagen
’s Bulli is set for a long-awaited return, and it will come in an all-electric form.
The Microbus of the future was anticipated at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show
, and it showcases a mix of retro styling cues with modern lines. The concept
vehicle that previews the future Microbus is called I.D. Buzz, but even Volkswagen
is not shy to say what this exhibit will become once it hits the production line.
It comes with a range estimated at 270 miles, which means about 600 kilometers, and two electric motors. The resulting setup provides all-wheel-drive prowess and a total of 369 HP
, which is more than any Bulli owner ever dreamed of getting from its modern revival.
One of the units sits on the front axle, while the other is at the rear. The battery is integrated into the floor, whereas the rear suspension is of the multi-link kind, which means that it will handle better than its predecessor.
The motors are powered by an 111 kWh lithium-ion battery, which can be charged to 80% of its capacity in just 30 minutes thanks to the Combined Charging System or inductive charging. It is all based on the MEB platform, which has been extended to a configuration named MEB-XL, and that it offers seats for six people.
Just like the Apple presentation that took place a decade ago and changed the world with the introduction of the first iPhone, there’s one more thing: Volkswagen will make a fully autonomous driving model, called I.D. Pilot, which will be offered on this model later on in its production life (around 2025). The said mode will allow the driver to rotate his or her seat to face the rear, if desired, VW notes.
As far as the exterior design is concerned, Volkswagen has done a great job, as this model has integrated the signature features of the retro Type 2, and they have been blended tastefully with the modern attires everyone expects from an utilitarian automobile.