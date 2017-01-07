Volkswagen Golf R Mk8 - What We Know So Far

Last December, Volkswagen unveiled the facelift of the Golf R
. It came with 310 HP and 400 Nm under its hood, all straight from the Audi S3 facelift.
The next Golf R
, which will be based on the eight generation of the Golf, is at least two years away. It will continue to have the recipe that Volkswagen
has used for the ongoing Golf R, which involves an all-wheel-drive system with tweaks, and a powerful four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine.
Just like the current model, the next Golf R
is expected to be available both with a DSG gearbox and a manual transmission in its offer. All of the tech features from the Golf Mk8 should be integrated into the range without a hitch, and some of these elements will be premieres on a hot hatch from the compact class.
The next-generation Golf could even feature gesture controls, and the Mk8 Golf R will not make an exception from the fancy tech elements of its less powerful brothers.
With the battle of the mainstream manufacturers in the hot hatch segment being as strong as ever, Volkswagen should up the ante and bring an even higher power level for the next Golf. Since it already has 4Motion all-wheel-drive, the car can cope with more torque and horsepower than its front-wheel-drive opponents.
Thanks to the AWD
system, the next Golf should be even faster than the ongoing model, which can dash from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.1 seconds with the manual transmission.
Top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), but eliminating that restriction will bring a significantly higher velocity if the road ahead allows it.
The DSG version of the facelifted Golf R can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds, so its replacement might be able to shave a few tenths of a second from that time. The manual version will do the same, but its improvement will be limited by what the driver can pull off.
Volkswagen is expected to try and shed a few pounds off the next-generation Golf, and the R should benefit from this improvement. When power is concerned, the German hot hatch could bring up to 400 hp from its 2.0-liter turbocharged unit, which is something brand officials have previously confirmed that is attainable from the EA888 engine.
Most likely, a development of that powerplant, which might be called EA889 or something similar, will manage to handle that much power and remain reliable for the average consumer.