autoevolution

Volkswagen Golf R Mk8 - What We Know So Far

 
7 Jan 2017, 18:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Last December, Volkswagen unveiled the facelift of the Golf R. It came with 310 HP and 400 Nm under its hood, all straight from the Audi S3 facelift.
The next Golf R, which will be based on the eight generation of the Golf, is at least two years away. It will continue to have the recipe that Volkswagen has used for the ongoing Golf R, which involves an all-wheel-drive system with tweaks, and a powerful four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine.

Just like the current model, the next Golf R is expected to be available both with a DSG gearbox and a manual transmission in its offer. All of the tech features from the Golf Mk8 should be integrated into the range without a hitch, and some of these elements will be premieres on a hot hatch from the compact class.

The next-generation Golf could even feature gesture controls, and the Mk8 Golf R will not make an exception from the fancy tech elements of its less powerful brothers.

With the battle of the mainstream manufacturers in the hot hatch segment being as strong as ever, Volkswagen should up the ante and bring an even higher power level for the next Golf. Since it already has 4Motion all-wheel-drive, the car can cope with more torque and horsepower than its front-wheel-drive opponents.

Thanks to the AWD system, the next Golf should be even faster than the ongoing model, which can dash from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 5.1 seconds with the manual transmission.

Top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), but eliminating that restriction will bring a significantly higher velocity if the road ahead allows it.

The DSG version of the facelifted Golf R can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds, so its replacement might be able to shave a few tenths of a second from that time. The manual version will do the same, but its improvement will be limited by what the driver can pull off.

Volkswagen is expected to try and shed a few pounds off the next-generation Golf, and the R should benefit from this improvement. When power is concerned, the German hot hatch could bring up to 400 hp from its 2.0-liter turbocharged unit, which is something brand officials have previously confirmed that is attainable from the EA888 engine.

Most likely, a development of that powerplant, which might be called EA889 or something similar, will manage to handle that much power and remain reliable for the average consumer.
Volkswagen Golf R 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Golf R Volkswagen Golf VW Golf R VW Golf 2019 Golf R
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52