Shelby Cobra Sebring Limited Edition Recreations Up For Auction

Two companies have teamed up to revive the Shelby Cobra
.
We are writing about recreations of the legendary Shelby Cobra, which are newly-built and offered turn-key for their future owners. It all happens thanks to the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015, which might even bring back the Cord brand, among others.
As we have previously explained, the said act allows companies to manufacture small volumes of vehicles that cannot comply with modern safety standards, but meet emissions regulations.
Thanks to the said bill, a client interested in a classic muscle car
can buy a turn-key example and insure it as if it were a new car, without going through the hassle of a full restoration.
The series will only have fifteen cars, and 13 of them will come with fiberglass bodies, while the other two have aluminum construction. During Barrett-Jackson
’s Scottsdale Auction
, held on January 14, 2017, four of these cars will go under the hammer. Each of them honors past racing success at the Sebring 12 Hours race, along with other motorsport events of the era.
The cars that will be sold at auction are claimed to be exact replicas of the Shelby Cobra models that were raced in 1963 and 1964, and they will even have their liveries in check. The will honor the success of drivers like Dan Gurney, Dave MacDonald, Allen Grant, and Ken Miles. Superformance builds the series of vehicles that will be sold in partnership with Shelby American
.
There is no word on pricing, but it is evident that each car will have a reserve. Expect these to sell for more than $100,000, because fetching a new Shelby Cobra with period-correct engines and trim is arduous, to say the least.
The cast-iron block engines will provide about 435 HP
, and will drive the rear wheels through a manual gearbox, just like the ones on the legendary race cars of the day. Moreover, each customer will get a complementary watch made by Baume & Mercier. The said watches will have the vehicle’s Cobra CSX chassis number engraved, so this will be a personalized experience.