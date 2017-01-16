Retro-Crazy Chevrolet Corvette Mashup Is a C7 with Classic Camaro Cues

With a geene pool such as the one of the Chevrolet Corvette, it's almost impossible for designers not to tap into the DNA of the go-fast machine when coming up with a new generation. However, the C7 you can find in a showroom today is nowhere near as connected to its past as the version found in the rendering we're here to show you.





Speaking of which, the most important question revolving around the C8 has to do with the contents of its engine compartment, as the vehicle might just be animated by GM's upcoming 6.2L DOHC LT5 V8, an engine we've already We've brought you so many wild renders from artists such as Yasid Oozear, the name behind the pixel play we're here to show you today, that the one we have here almost seems tame. And if you're reading this and wondering what we're on about, perhaps we should give you an example, one that comes in the form of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS that has been chopped up to become a drag racer.However, the C7 we have here packs plenty of styling cues that not only pay a nod to its presecessors, but also the Camaros of old."A Chevrolet Corvette C7 given a classic treatment. I did not want to go directly into the Corvette design history but drifted towards the Camaro instead. Pretty happy with this first look at it," the pixel wielder explains on his Facebook page.It's good to be able to admire such retro reminders while Chevy engineers are out there, testing the next incarnation of the iconic nameplate. You know, the one that will see the front end of the machine serving as a luggage compartment for the first time in the history of the model.Expected to bow for the 2019 model year, the C8 will undoubtedly pack at least a few retro-inspired cues and it will be interesting to see how these will be mixed with the new layout of the machine (you can check out a series of spyshots in the gallery to your right).Speaking of which, the most important question revolving around the C8 has to do with the contents of its engine compartment, as the vehicle might just be animated by GM's upcoming 6.2LLT5 V8, an engine we've already discussed