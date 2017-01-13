autoevolution
Manhart Unveils Tuned BMW M2 Specs, It's More Brutal Than the M5

 
13 Jan 2017
by
Manhart Racing, a tuning company from Germany, announced an intense project that started life as a BMW M2.
They called it MH2 630, and the three numbers are there to declare this car’s horsepower. Yes, you read that right, we are writing about a tuning kit that brings 630 HP to a BMW M2, which is 260 more than stock. Its peak torque has reached 750 Nm, which is 285 Nm more than stock.

To give a better understanding of these figures, Manhart has made the M2 more powerful than an ongoing M5 or M6 (or any other M-car, for that matter). Its torque is just as high as that of a BMW X5 M, which comes with a twin-turbo V8 engine with a displacement that is almost 1.5-liters higher than the M2’s N55 inline-six.

According to the tuners, the figures were achieved through a thorough reprogramming of the ECU, a water-to-air intercooler, upgraded turbochargers, a carbon fiber air intake, and a steel exhaust.

The S55 engine (yes, Manhart swapped the M2's unit with the M4's) is mated to the M4’s DCT Gearbox. The tuner has not presented any figures regarding acceleration or top speed, but this M2 is expected to be extremely fast.

The tuning package did not end with the engine, as the car has a full aerodynamic package with some carbon fiber parts. You will notice a massive rear wing, new front and rear bumpers, a set of side skirts, more vents for the front end, and a different rear diffuser integrated into the rear bumper.

The suspension is a Manhart Clubsport 3 setup with KW parts, and the wheels are Manhart Concave ONE. The M2’s braking system was also upgraded with ceramic brakes front and rear, supplied by Kolben.

On the inside, the car has been upholstered with leather and Alcantara that has gold stitching to match the exterior. The steering wheel is also clothed in the synthetic material that mimics suede, and the front occupants sit on Recaro Sportster CS units.
