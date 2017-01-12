autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Kawasaki Z300 Giveaway At UK Dealerships

 
12 Jan 2017, 14:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
If you live in the United Kingdom, you have the chance of starting the new riding season in the saddle of a new Kawasaki Z300 naked. The bike maker is giving away the model as part of its launch events.
Kawasaki said it will give anyone the chance to win a “Refined Raw” Z300 as long as they register for its 2017 dealer showroom launch events. These will take place on Friday, February 24th, and will run throughout the UK and Ireland at authorized dealerships.

The entry to the competition ends at noon on that day and the winner of the Z300 will be announced at 7 p.m. that evening. So, if you’re over 18 years old and are interested, all you have to is to complete the registration form and attend the event at the specified date and time.

Kawasaki will also bring more of its new machines at the launch events, including the Ninja 650, Ninja ZX-10RR, Z1000SX, Limited Edition Ninja H2 Carbon, Z900, and Z650.

The Refined Raw Z300 comes in a special aggressive livery which makes it even more appealing for a beginner or returning rider. At the heart of the Z300 beats the same highly-regarded fuel-injected 296 cm3 Parallel Twin power plant as the Ninja 300.

Despite its size, the technology used is comparable with the larger machines in the Z family. Among key features are the dual throttle valves which deliver strong power and torque at all rpm. Another great advantage is the Assist and Slipper Clutch that reduces clutch lever effort and facilitates slicker down changes.

The aggressive and sharp Sugomi styling is complemented by a sporty instrument package which combines a large, analogue-style tachometer with a multi-function LCD screen. Amber LED backlighting adds to the Z300’s forceful Supernaked image.

The Z300 was created to offer accessibility to a wide audience of new riders in search of a practical and sporty bike as well as more experienced ones looking for a fun and capable daily ride.
kawasaki z300 kawasaki motorcycles naked small displacement
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78