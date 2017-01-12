Kawasaki Z300 Giveaway At UK Dealerships

If you live in the United Kingdom, you have the chance of starting the new riding season in the saddle of a new Kawasaki Z300 naked. The bike maker is giving away the model as part of its launch events.





The entry to the competition ends at noon on that day and the winner of the Z300 will be announced at 7 p.m. that evening. So, if you're over 18 years old and are interested, all you have to is to complete the registration form and attend the event at the specified date and time.



Kawasaki will also bring more of its new machines at the launch events, including the Ninja 650, Ninja ZX-10RR, Z1000SX, Limited Edition Ninja H2 Carbon, Z900, and Z650.



The Refined Raw Z300 comes in a special aggressive livery which makes it even more appealing for a beginner or returning rider. At the heart of the Z300 beats the same highly-regarded fuel-injected 296 cm3 Parallel Twin power plant as the Ninja 300.



Despite its size, the technology used is comparable with the larger machines in the Z family. Among key features are the dual throttle valves which deliver strong power and torque at all rpm. Another great advantage is the Assist and Slipper Clutch that reduces clutch lever effort and facilitates slicker down changes.



The aggressive and sharp Sugomi styling is complemented by a sporty instrument package which combines a large, analogue-style tachometer with a multi-function LCD screen. Amber LED backlighting adds to the Z300’s forceful Supernaked image.



