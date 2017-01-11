Hell Just Froze Over as Mercedes-AMG Announced It Will Make EVs And Hybrids

Mercedes-AMG, the performance division of the Mercedes-Benz brand, will develop electric vehicles
and hybrid models.
The news comes from Ola Kallenius, the boss of the research and development department of Mercedes-AMG
. The official of the German brand has also confirmed that Mercedes-AMG
could develop products that will be sold under the EQ sub-brand, a division founded by Mercedes-Benz to deal with all-electric models.
While Mercedes-Benz has previously offered an AMG model that was an EV, it was a converted version of the SLS
, which was not sold in large numbers (production was limited to just 200 units).
The new models will change that, and clients will be offered a range of electric cars that are oriented towards performance driving. Unfortunately, we do not have a timeline of the moment when Mercedes-AMG’s first EV will be launched.
The same could be said about the first hybrid from Mercedes-AMG, a solution that was previously dismissed by the division because of the weight of the hybrid setup. As Mr. Kallenius explained, “electrification will find its way into AMG.”
He went on to explain that the division he works for and the new EQ range are not opposite extremes.
The first ever hybrid from Mercedes-AMG will be the Project One, an all-wheel-drive hypercar boasting an electrically-driven front axle. The Formula 1-inspired KERS system is the most aggressive that was ever incorporated into a production car, and it is expected to offer gobs of power, while also being able to recover more kinetic energy than any other hybrid ever sold.
As Car and Driver
notes, the hybrid models from Mercedes-AMG could feature the 48-volt setup
that Mercedes-Benz wants to introduce on its conventional models. The said system is a mild-hybrid, which cannot power the car on electric energy alone because it has a small capacity battery and the unit is linked directly to the internal combustion engine.