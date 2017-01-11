autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Hell Just Froze Over as Mercedes-AMG Announced It Will Make EVs And Hybrids

 
11 Jan 2017, 12:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes-AMG, the performance division of the Mercedes-Benz brand, will develop electric vehicles and hybrid models.
The news comes from Ola Kallenius, the boss of the research and development department of Mercedes-AMG. The official of the German brand has also confirmed that Mercedes-AMG could develop products that will be sold under the EQ sub-brand, a division founded by Mercedes-Benz to deal with all-electric models.

While Mercedes-Benz has previously offered an AMG model that was an EV, it was a converted version of the SLS, which was not sold in large numbers (production was limited to just 200 units).

The new models will change that, and clients will be offered a range of electric cars that are oriented towards performance driving. Unfortunately, we do not have a timeline of the moment when Mercedes-AMG’s first EV will be launched.

The same could be said about the first hybrid from Mercedes-AMG, a solution that was previously dismissed by the division because of the weight of the hybrid setup. As Mr. Kallenius explained, “electrification will find its way into AMG.” He went on to explain that the division he works for and the new EQ range are not opposite extremes.

The first ever hybrid from Mercedes-AMG will be the Project One, an all-wheel-drive hypercar boasting an electrically-driven front axle. The Formula 1-inspired KERS system is the most aggressive that was ever incorporated into a production car, and it is expected to offer gobs of power, while also being able to recover more kinetic energy than any other hybrid ever sold.

As Car and Driver notes, the hybrid models from Mercedes-AMG could feature the 48-volt setup that Mercedes-Benz wants to introduce on its conventional models. The said system is a mild-hybrid, which cannot power the car on electric energy alone because it has a small capacity battery and the unit is linked directly to the internal combustion engine.
Mercedes-AMG Hybrid electric sports car performance Mercedes-Benz
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74