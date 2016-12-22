Harley Earl’s 1968 Corvette Up For Grabs

Often referred to as an influential automotive designer, Harley J. Earl and General Motors go a long way back. He designed the first-ever concept car
, he advocated for sexy tailfins, but Earl’s biggest achievement is “Project Opel.” a.k.a. the R&D program that eventually turned into the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette.
Given his resume, it’s no wonder why Harley Earl is the true father of the Corvette
. Zora Arkus-Duntov improved the Corvette recipe in 1955, when he married the V8 to America’s answer to European sports cars. At the end of the day, however, it was Earl who set things in motion in the first place.
During his tenure at GM, the guy received preferential treatment as far as transportation is concerned. Hence, the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette 327 Coupe in the featured photo boasts a little plaque that reads, “This car built especially for Harley J. Earl.”
He died in 1969 at the age of 75, which is why this Corvette is said to be one of the last vehicles commissioned for Earl.
Offered for sale by Vintage Vettes
of Kansas City, the fabled Corvette doesn’t have a sticker in its window. “Call for price”
is what the interested should do, but it won’t be cheap, though. Not that long ago (i.e. January 2016), Mecum Auctions slapped a $200,000 estimate on the car, so it’s highly likely that the peeps over at Vintage Vettes will ask for more dolla dolla bills y'all. $250,000? $300,000? Half a million bucks? It's anybody's guess, if I'm to be honest.
In terms of equipment, it’s fair to say that Earl’s Corvette is fully loaded. Built per his specifications, the engine bay hides a 300 horsepower V8
conjoined with a Turbo-Hydramatic tranny. Power brakes, power steering, and power windows were also ticked off the options list, as were a radio, air con, and a feature you wouldn’t expect in this sort of car: a speed warning indicator.