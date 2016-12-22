autoevolution

Harley Earl’s 1968 Corvette Up For Grabs

 
22 Dec 2016, 12:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Often referred to as an influential automotive designer, Harley J. Earl and General Motors go a long way back. He designed the first-ever concept car, he advocated for sexy tailfins, but Earl’s biggest achievement is “Project Opel.” a.k.a. the R&D program that eventually turned into the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette.
Given his resume, it’s no wonder why Harley Earl is the true father of the Corvette. Zora Arkus-Duntov improved the Corvette recipe in 1955, when he married the V8 to America’s answer to European sports cars. At the end of the day, however, it was Earl who set things in motion in the first place.

During his tenure at GM, the guy received preferential treatment as far as transportation is concerned. Hence, the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette 327 Coupe in the featured photo boasts a little plaque that reads, “This car built especially for Harley J. Earl.” He died in 1969 at the age of 75, which is why this Corvette is said to be one of the last vehicles commissioned for Earl.

Offered for sale by Vintage Vettes of Kansas City, the fabled Corvette doesn’t have a sticker in its window. “Call for price” is what the interested should do, but it won’t be cheap, though. Not that long ago (i.e. January 2016), Mecum Auctions slapped a $200,000 estimate on the car, so it’s highly likely that the peeps over at Vintage Vettes will ask for more dolla dolla bills y'all. $250,000? $300,000? Half a million bucks? It's anybody's guess, if I'm to be honest.

In terms of equipment, it’s fair to say that Earl’s Corvette is fully loaded. Built per his specifications, the engine bay hides a 300 horsepower V8 conjoined with a Turbo-Hydramatic tranny. Power brakes, power steering, and power windows were also ticked off the options list, as were a radio, air con, and a feature you wouldn’t expect in this sort of car: a speed warning indicator.
harley earl Corvette design Chevrolet Corvette sports car Chevrolet for sale
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72