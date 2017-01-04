Garmin Dash Cam Tech to Be Featured On Citroen, Peugeot, and DS Models

autoevolution

As you might remember from when we reported about the 2017 Citroen C3, the French automaker is really proud about an in-built camera called ConnectedCAM. A standard feature on the C3 Feel and above, availability of the in-built dash cam will be expanded to other Citroen vehicles, Peugeot, and DS models.
This announcement comes courtesy of Garmin, a multinational company specialized in GPS tech, activity trackers, and smartwatches. Garmin is also knowledgeable in action cameras, an area where GoPro is losing its game.

Garmin announced that it will expand integrated driving recording technology to as many Groupe PSA automobiles as possible, including the automaker’s Chinese joint venture with Dongfeng. “IDVR (intelligent driving video recorder) is the first product in which Garmin has started a strategic cooperation with DPCA (Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroen Automobile),” said a Garmin official.

Basically a very smart type of dash cam, the Garmin IDVR is a piece of equipment neatly integrated behind the rearview mirror. In the 2017 Citroen C3, the ConnectedCAM features a wide 120-degree angle, Full HD resolution, 2 million pixels, GPS, and 16 GB of internal memory. According to Citroen, ConnectedCAM is designed “to capture images and video that can instantly be shared on social media channels, or saved as evidence in the event of an accident.” In the event of a collision, the built-in dash cam switches on automatically and records 30 seconds before and 60 seconds after the crash.

The Garmin IDVR system, meanwhile, uses a microSD card to store data such as the video footage, date, time, speed, and turning signal information. It remains to be seen if Garmin and Groupe PSA will develop a dedicated app for the camera for Apple and Android devices, but chances are this is the most likely scenario. On an ending note, snapping selfies with the car’s in-built dash cam is something that might become a thing in the near future.

