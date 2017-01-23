Ducati Unveils New Desmosedici GP For 2017 MotoGP

Ducati recently presented its 2017 team in Borgo Panigale along with the new Desmosedici GP
, the motorcycle with which factory riders Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso will take part in this year’s MotoGP World Championship.
The Italian bike maker says it is a company in which racing represents something special and is ready to tackle the task of bringing back the MotoGP world title in the country.
“We are very satisfied with the progress made in the three years since his arrival, at the end of 2013, of Gigi Dall’Igna, because the bike has gone from being one that was way behind the leaders to one that won two races last year,”
Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said. “It is for this reason that, because of our solid situation and the prospect of further growth, we have decided, in common agreement with our shareholder, to entrust Ducati Corse with the task of bringing back the world title to Italy, providing it with all the possible human, technical and financial resources to take part in this challenge.”
After concluding the 2016 season in a positive manner, Ducati
has now improved the organization, and for the first time it managed to get the new motorcycle ready for the Valencia test. The racing division has planned a series of development activities that will begin with its two collaborators, Michele Pirro and Casey Stoner, then it will continue with its factory riders, and only in Qatar we will see the true 2017 racebike.
Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso said they are impatient about the start of the new adventure and are expecting a lot from the 2017 season. After working hard for four years, they have become very competitive, and their only target is to fight for the championship.
The Ducati Team leaves for Malaysia now, where the first session of preseason testing takes place at Sepang from 30th January to 1st of February.