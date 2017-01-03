Ducati Releasing 90th Anniversary Exclusive Book

autoevolution

3 Jan 2017, 15:49 UTC ·
Ducati fans have another reason to be joyful as they can now add the Italian motorcycle maker’s latest illustrated book which was specially created to celebrate its 90th anniversary.
The Globetrotter 90th wasn’t the only way Ducati celebrated the special milestone. The company wanted its fans and owners to also be part of it so it released a high-quality photographic record of its history, illustrating that attention to style and design for which it has always been know.

Published by Skira, “Stile Ducati. A visual history of Ducati design” is described to be a true collector’s volume, telling an evocative story through images that highlight the aesthetic value and design of the company’s motorcycles.

“Every one of our bikes must show it has a full share of Ducati DNA,” says Andrea Ferraresi, the Ducati Desing Center Director. “It must have sports style; it has to ooze adrenalin, power, fluidity and technology. At the same time, its design must be pure and essential, capable of communicating lightness while ensuring high performance and off-the-scale riding fun. A design that sends an at-a-glance shiver down the spine, a taste of what's to come when you ride it.”

The album traces the evolution of Ducati design through 19 steps - from the Cucciolo to the 916 and on to the 1299 Panigale S Anniversario. All aspects of the volume have been designed and developed internally, from the concept to the photographic style and narrative.

From a more technical point of view, the album is a large-format style with 336 pages that contain 150 photos by Giovanni De Sandre. Most images are close-ups of the selected bikes and at the end of each chapter there is a full photo of the motorcycle in question.

At the end of the volume, there are two page dedicated to key moments in Ducati’s history along with a descriptive index of the images. The book can be purchased at the company’s online shop or official dealerships.
