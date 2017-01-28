autoevolution

Chestnut Bronze Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo Has Matching Brown Interior

 
28 Jan 2017
by
What are you looking at? Haven't you seen a brown BMW costing about $200,000 before? We'll have you know that that the color used to be really popular and it's making a comeback thanks to Alpina.
By now, you've probably seen and heard about the new B7, a bi-turbo luxury sedan with an eye for individuality. Likewise, you probably recognize the viewing are at BMW Abu Dhabi, after all, those i8s we showed you.

Alpina is not so much a tuner as a company that offers a valuable alternative to most factory Bimmer. In fact, BMW lets them test their own prototypes even before a car is launched. The B7 is the flagship, the daddy of them all, a bit like the Audi S8, but more unique.

That Audi parallel holds true when we examine what's under the hood, a 608 PS, 800 Nm V8 derived from the 4.4-liter of the 750i. Those boosted figures translate to a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 311 km/h (193 mph).

This has to be the only Alpina B7 in Chestnut Bronze, a color who's slight metallic tint plays tricks with the light. It works well not only with the body kit but also with the trademark wheels all Alpina fans seem to enjoy. Ten years from now, this will probably still look good.

As good as the outside looks, the interior is even better. The door is wrapped in brown leather for days, stitched with a light contrast and accompanied by wood trim. The very top part of the dash and the doors has been done in black, which I think is a lovely idea. And like the Mercedes S-Class copycat that it is, the 7 Series already comes with aluminum trim and laser-cut covers for the Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

But the back seats are as lovely a place as any. The dual screens that are back there seem as large as any computer monitor, while the reclined position seems as comfortable as the $21,000 first class airline seat.
