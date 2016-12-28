autoevolution

Boosted Nissan GT-R vs Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Race Is Sprinting Brutality

 
28 Dec 2016, 12:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When you say "Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 vs. Nissan GT-R" you can instantly hear the fans of the two camps starting to boil and the drag race seen here offers us the most recent occasion of the sort.
We're glad this isn't yet another battle that adds to the street racing toll affecting the reputation of the entire car-loving community. The JDM hero and the factory-supercharged Corvette duked it out at a drag race located in Buddscreek, Maryland.

The preparations for the race saw the 'Vette delivering the usual burnout and while the Godzilla we have here has gone past its factory stock state, we can't talk about a level of aftermarket attention that involves a rear-wheel-drive switch, so the Nissan's rear tires don't receive any extra heat. Speaking of which, notice the driver of the GT-R is well prepared for the battle, having replaced the rear tires with drag strip-friendly rubber.

The conclusion mentioned above also applies when it comes to the starting phase of the race, which sees the two drivers being at the opposite ends of the stopwatch scale.

Even so, since the go-fast numbers delivered at the end of the fight don't take the reaction time into account, you can trust them when it comes to finding out which supercar was quicker (and faster, for that matter).

We don't have any info on the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1's tech status, but, judging by the time the American beast delivers for the 1,320 feet sprint, this Chevy has kept the numbers GM engineers intended for it.

When it comes to the aural side of the brawl, the mix between the voices of the supercars can be labeled as intoxicating. You'd expect the blown Corvette to fully dominate the GT-R as far as the decibel fest is concerned, but we're not sure this was the case.

Nissan GT-R Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 drag racing Chevrolet Corvette Nissan supercar
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
 

Our Nissan GT-R Testdrives:

NISSAN GT-R 79