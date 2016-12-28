Boosted Nissan GT-R vs Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Race Is Sprinting Brutality

When you say "Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 vs. Nissan GT-R" you can instantly hear the fans of the two camps starting to boil and the drag race seen here offers us the most recent occasion of the sort.





We're glad this isn't yet another battle that adds to the street racing toll affecting the reputation of the entire car-loving community. The JDM hero and the factory-supercharged Corvette duked it out at a drag race located in Buddscreek, Maryland.The preparations for the race saw the 'Vette delivering the usual burnout and while the Godzilla we have here has gone past its factory stock state, we can't talk about a level of aftermarket attention that involves a rear-wheel-drive switch, so the Nissan's rear tires don't receive any extra heat. Speaking of which, notice the driver of the GT-R is well prepared for the battle, having replaced the rear tires with drag strip-friendly rubber.The conclusion mentioned above also applies when it comes to the starting phase of the race, which sees the two drivers being at the opposite ends of the stopwatch scale.Even so, since the go-fast numbers delivered at the end of the fight don't take the reaction time into account, you can trust them when it comes to finding out which supercar was quicker (and faster, for that matter).We don't have any info on the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1's tech status, but, judging by the time the American beast delivers for the 1,320 feet sprint, this Chevy has kept the numbers GM engineers intended for it.When it comes to the aural side of the brawl, the mix between the voices of the supercars can be labeled as intoxicating. You'd expect the blown Corvette to fully dominate the GT-R as far as the decibel fest is concerned, but we're not sure this was the case.