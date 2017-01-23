BMW Motorrad Continues To Grow, Achieves Record 2016 Sales

autoevolution

Once again, BMW Motorrad has outrun its previous sales by supplying a total of 145,032 two-wheeled machines in 2016. Compared to the previous year, supplies increased by almost 6 percent.
BMW Motorrad President Stephan Schaller said that “2016 was once again a highly successful year for BMW Motorrad. For the sixth time in succession, we have been able to set a new sales record. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all our customers worldwide for the enormous trust they have placed in us.”

Over the last six years, the Berlin-based company has increased its sales by around 50 percent. In 2010, sales figures were counting 98,074 units, gradually raising to the new record established in 2016. The company aims to achieve 200,000 vehicles shipped in 2020.

As before, Germany remains the biggest single market for BMW Motorrad. With 24,894 units sold, the company achieved growth of 4.5% and led the market as a whole. BMW Motorrad is also ahead of the field in the relevant BMW segment over 500 cc capacity in Spain, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia and South Africa. In the USA, BMW Motorrad achieved its second best sales result to date with 13,730 units.

What was the most popular model? Well, nothing changed for the past few years, and the water-cooled R 1200 GS is still the king. Equipped with the hallmark BMW boxer engines, the share of sales achieved by these motorcycles in 2016 was 77,787 units or 53.6%.

The sporty BMW S models – the supersports bike S 1000 RR, the power roadster S 1000 R and the adventure bike S 1000 XR – have developed into an additional pillar of strength within the BMW motorcycle range. A total of 23,686 S models were supplied worldwide.

This year, BMW Motorrad is continuing its offensive with the widest range of motorcycles in its history. The new G 310 GS is due to be launched in the second half of 2017, the R nineT range now holds five distinct models, and almost all the range has been updated.
