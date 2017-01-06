Alpinestars Introducing Limited Edition Radiant Tech 10 Boot

With the occasion of the upcoming Anaheim 1 Supercross race, Alpinestars is happy to announce the introduction of a Limited Edition Radiant Tech 10 boot.
The limited edition protection gear
combines all the performance of the iconic Tech 10 with an exclusive color combination. Bright and vivid, the Radiant version features a fluorescent yellow lower chassis, a luminous pink front upper, and a bright white shin plate.
To complete the look, the rear of the boot is sleek black with an Alpinestars logo with white accents. The end result is a vibrant, high-spec motocross boot worthy of debut at one of the most exciting Supercross rounds of the year.
The Radiant Tech 10 uses a one-piece co-injected foot chassis that incorporates five different advanced polymer compounds in a single streamlined and lightweight piece that offers strength and flexibility.
Above it, the lightweight upper part combines full-grain leather with advanced lightweight microfiber and an impact/abrasion resistant TPU shell. The medial-facing panel is constructed from a one-piece polymer that provides improved structural stability, also incorporating a rubber insert panel for maximum grip contact with the bike.
Protection wise, the Tech 10 is CE certified and uses frontal dual-closure system with an internal microfiber flap along with Velcro for a precise fit. The Shin incorporates a unique TPU blade system while the contoured TPU calf protector offers impact resistance.
The lateral and medial flex zones are designed to provide excellent front and rear flexion preventing damaging torsional forces around the ankle while a biomechanical inner ankle brace controls ankle and leg rotation.
There is also TPU protection and shock absorbing padding on the hell and ankles along with an ultra thin and flexible forefoot area for increased sensitivity and control.
Alpinestars
also released the Limited Edition Radiant Radar Tracker Gloves to match the new boots, hosting the same technical aspects as the standard pair but featuring the exclusive color combination.