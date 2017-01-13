800 HP V12 Brabus is Based on Mercedes-AMG G65

12-cylinder SUVs are always pretty special. Think of the Lamborghini LM002,
and you might need some paper napkins. However, the G65 has two turbochargers and a price tag north of a quarter million dollars, which means it's bound to be subjected to tuning.
We like to think every Brabus tuning project is unique, even though the German company has a parking lot the size of the Goodwood estate filled with V8s. Likewise, we'd like to imagine that every G65 is headed to the Middle East since people there love to own cars that are expensive and don't make any sense.
There's a good reason why Brabus calls this the "800", and that's because its 12-piston heart beats to the sound of 800 hp and peak torque of 1,420Nm, both ridiculous output figures. As a result, this is probably the only G-Class that will do the 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 250 km/h.
Brabus has also mastered the art of the carbon fiber body kit, which is extensive, to say the least. At the front, we see that the bumper over riders have been made from the stuff, as well as the entire hood and our finned vents. Really, this thing could make a race car seem understated.
There's even some carbon fiber under the hood, while the fenders and doors get regular inserts. On top of the G65, Brabus has installed a set of accessory lights and a spoiler at the back, while the brakes and wheels have all been upgraded to sportscar specifications.
The only old-fashioned bit is the interior, where the customer specified suede leather instead of Alcantara. You can see it on the steering wheel, the dash, seat bolsters, and even the headliner. Beige suede is even used for the top of the gear shifter, which is framed by carbon fiber and sports a Brabus 800
logo in the middle.
The back of the car is a mobile office, while even the trunk is lined with leather in a double-stitched quilted pattern. Money!