Report: 2020 Jeep Wagoneer and 2020 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Will Be Body-On-Frame

SUV

Speaking to the media at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, Fiat Chrysler’s numero uno confirmed that the Wagoneer twins will go body-on-frame, not unibody as everyone in their right minds expected them to. This announcement is all the more perplexing because Sergio previously hinted that the next-gen Grand Cherokee could use a modular platform designed for Alfa Romeo. Automotive News implies that the $140,000 Grand Wagoneer can’t possibly cut it as a body-on-frame, at least not at that price point. Instead, the cited publication believes that Jeep is aiming to challenge General Motors’s full-size SUV trio: Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade.“Marchionne has previously said that he coveted the profits GM generates from its large SUVs,” underlines Automotive News. In a way, I completely agree with that. It’s doable as well, provided that FCA US LLC keeps its promise to make the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer at Warren Truck Assembly. The Detroit-based factory currently builds the Ram 1500 pickup.Expected to cost anything between $60,000 and $100,000, the 2020 Jeep Wagoneer will be as upmarket as one can expect from a range-topping model. The Grand Wagoneer, meanwhile, is expected to boast a longer wheelbase. And thanks to the body-on-frame construction, both models are going to kick ass off the beaten track as long as the tires are off-road ready.On the downside, when was the last time you’ve heard someone pay 100 big ones on a body-on-frame sport utility vehicle ? That’s a pretty steep price point to be brutally honest, an ambition on a grand scale from Jeep’s part.I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed Marchionne is right on this one.