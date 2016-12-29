2018 Range Rover Sport Coupe Begins Winter Testing

A lot of people laughed under their breath when the first generation of the BMW X6
was unveiled, but it's BMW who seems to be having the last laugh in 2016 when the X6 has managed to inspire more than one rival to come up with similar models.
First, it was Acura
, with the ill-fated ZDX
, and then Mercedes-Benz
, with the bulbous GLE Coupe
. Soon we will also have a version of the Porsche Cayenne
in this “four-door-coupe-SUV
” game, but not before Land Rover
jumps on the bandwagon as well.
Tentatively named the Range Rover Sport Coupe, the new model from Coventry would be the fourth SUV in the carmaker's current lineup to wear the “Range Rover” moniker. That said, you should expect it to be closer to the small Evoque than to the larger Rangey, regarding both styling and size.
We're saying this because Land Rover's first ever four-door-coupe-SUV thing will be actually based on the iQ-AI modular platform, on which the Jaguar
XE, XF, and F-Pace are also based. This means that a lot of aluminum and high-strength steel will be used, making the model quite a lot lighter than its direct rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Concerning styling, despite the heavy camouflage, you can probably see the coupe-ish shape from the side, which is more in line with the Evoque than with the X6/GLE.
Engine wise, you should expect the new range of four- and upcoming six-cylinder engines from the JLR Ingenium family, including both gasoline and diesel mills. The top of the range (pun intended) model will most likely use a supercharged V8 and go for the SVR moniker, while a plug-in hybrid and all-electric versions aren't out of the question either.
The Range Rover Sport Coupe or Evoque XL should be officially unveiled in the second half of 2017, with its first public appearance to happen at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show probably.