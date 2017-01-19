2018 Porsche 911 GT2 To Lap Nurburgring in 7:05, Internal Estimate Reveals

One of the spiciest supercars that kept our spy shooters busy last year is the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2. We've seen the prototypes lapping the Nurburgring on tons of occasions and now we have a lap time to discuss.





Nowadays, you simply can't talk about a go-fast machine without adding its Green Hell stopwatch number and Porsche estimates the 991-generation GT2 is able to complete the task in 7:05. At least that's what Auto Express claims about the German automaker.The time sounds entirely plausible, since, for example, the 991.2 Turbo S, which mixes 580 hp with all-wheel-drive, can go round the 'Ring in 7:11. This would also predictably place the new GT2 ahead of the Mercedes-GT R. However, when discussing the 7:10.92 time of the Affalterbach machine, we have to keep in mind that the said time was set by German publication Sport Auto, so we expect an Affalterbach-delivered time to be even better.The report also talks about the rear-wheel-drive special having seen it's Turbo S -derived twin-turbo flat-six being tested up to an output of 700 hp. Nevertheless, Zuffenhausen has purportedly limited the output to 650 ponies to ensure its uber-strict reliability standard are met.Speaking of which, we've been keeping an eye on the variable compression ratio tech Porsche patented back in 2015. For instance, such a goodie would allow the GT2 motor to be taken further in terms of the output, but it seems we might just have some more waiting to do before we get to see the feature being put into production.Nevertheless, we mustn't overlook the fact that weapons such as the GT2 are all about the driving experience, so focusing entirely on the track times would mean ignoring their nature.Speaking of other aspects of the upcoming Neunelfer, here's to hoping the rumors about the GT2 being sold out are not true.