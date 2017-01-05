2018 McLaren 720S (650S Sucessor) Rendering Follows the Spyshots, Seems Spot On

McLaren doesn't want us to wait for the Geneva Motor Show in March to meet the successor of the 650S, so the carmaker has recently shown
us the most important new component of the 720S (the moniker is still a tentative one), namely its carbon fiber backbone.
Wearing the P14 internal code, the mid-engined machine, which will supposedly deliver 720 hp, will tip the scales at 1,283 kg / 2,828 lbs (this is the official dry weight), which means it will be a small child lighter than the 650S
with a similar spec.
We feel the otherwise gorgeous Monocage II carbon fiber tub of the 2018 McLaren 720S, which also seems to offer improved access, needs to be covered, which is why we've brought along the rendering you can see here.
Delivered by McLaren Life
forum user marco9t3, the pixel arrangement seems to be spot on, especially if we use the spsyshots of the supercar as a reference point.
The devil will be in the yet-unreleased details, though and we'll remind you that McLaren previously spilled the beans on the revolutionary soltuions offered by the machine, with Woking explaining the aero features present on the P14 will make other carmakers wonder why they didn't come up with such goodies.
In the powertrain department, rumors talk about the Ricardo-supplied twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 heart of all the modern-era Maccas making room for a new, 4.0-liter unit. We think its best to listen to Thin Lizzy (read: Don't Believe a Word) until we get any solid details, as the 3.8L powerplant seems way too young and capable to be replaced.
As we wrote
back in October last year, dealers have already started taking deposits for the 720S, with British dealers reportedly demanding £10,000 ($12,000/EUR11,000) deposits. If you're looking to adorn your driveway with the upcoming British missile, you'd better give your dealer a call soon...