2018 Audi Q8 Rendered as Production Car with Showroom Audi Grille, Looks Amazing

One of the most eye-catching concepts that bowed at this year's Detroit Auto Show is the Audi Q8 and when you factor in the sloping roofline SUV's near-production state, things look even better for the high-riding Ingolstadt machine. Speaking of which, we've brought along a rendering that aims to portray the Q8 in production trim.

SUV line-up, the pixel manipulation, which comes from digital artist



The most important revision has to do with the grille. Gone is the vertical-bar mouth of the concept, having been replaced with one that's just as broad, but packs the horizontal layout you can find in Audi showrooms.



Behind the grille, the concept features a



In production trim, the Q8 will add a wide range of turbocharged gas and diesel (only for the Old Continent) engines to the gas-electric e-tron powertrain discussed here, while an all-electric version could also be in the works.



A 17.9 kWh battery pack offers an electron juice-only driving range of 37 miles, while charging it via a 240V, 30A outlet tales around two and a half hours.



Obvious color switch aside, another aspect that will quench your thirst for details comes from the door mirrors.



Truth be told, we expect the rear of the Q8 to go through a deeper transformation on the way to the production line, but this rendering doesn't cover that part of the car.



Fortunately, Given Audi's focus on turning the Q8 into a flagship for itsline-up, the pixel manipulation, which comes from digital artist X-Tomi , only needed to bring a few small changes to the high-riding model.The most important revision has to do with the grille. Gone is the vertical-bar mouth of the concept, having been replaced with one that's just as broad, but packs the horizontal layout you can find in Audi showrooms.Behind the grille, the concept features a hybrid setup offering an output of 443 hp and 516 lb-ft of twist, with this allowing the crossover to cover the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 5.4 seconds. Zoom in and you'll find a 333 hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and a 134 hp electric motor sitting inside the eight-speed automatic tranny.In production trim, the Q8 will add a wide range of turbocharged gas and diesel (only for the Old Continent) engines to the gas-electric e-tron powertrain discussed here, while an all-electric version could also be in the works.A 17.9 kWh battery pack offers an electron juice-only driving range of 37 miles, while charging it via a 240V, 30A outlet tales around two and a half hours.Obvious color switch aside, another aspect that will quench your thirst for details comes from the door mirrors.Truth be told, we expect the rear of the Q8 to go through a deeper transformation on the way to the production line, but this rendering doesn't cover that part of the car.Fortunately, Audi is expected to drop the factory attire of the Q8 by the end of the year, so we don't have that much waiting to do before seeing the final form of the coupe-SUV.