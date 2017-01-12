autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

2018 Audi Q8 Rendered as Production Car with Showroom Audi Grille, Looks Amazing

 
12 Jan 2017, 10:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
One of the most eye-catching concepts that bowed at this year's Detroit Auto Show is the Audi Q8 and when you factor in the sloping roofline SUV's near-production state, things look even better for the high-riding Ingolstadt machine. Speaking of which, we've brought along a rendering that aims to portray the Q8 in production trim.
Given Audi's focus on turning the Q8 into a flagship for its SUV line-up, the pixel manipulation, which comes from digital artist X-Tomi, only needed to bring a few small changes to the high-riding model.

The most important revision has to do with the grille. Gone is the vertical-bar mouth of the concept, having been replaced with one that's just as broad, but packs the horizontal layout you can find in Audi showrooms.

Behind the grille, the concept features a hybrid setup offering an output of 443 hp and 516 lb-ft of twist, with this allowing the crossover to cover the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 5.4 seconds. Zoom in and you'll find a 333 hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and a 134 hp electric motor sitting inside the eight-speed automatic tranny.

In production trim, the Q8 will add a wide range of turbocharged gas and diesel (only for the Old Continent) engines to the gas-electric e-tron powertrain discussed here, while an all-electric version could also be in the works.

A 17.9 kWh battery pack offers an electron juice-only driving range of 37 miles, while charging it via a 240V, 30A outlet tales around two and a half hours.

Obvious color switch aside, another aspect that will quench your thirst for details comes from the door mirrors.

Truth be told, we expect the rear of the Q8 to go through a deeper transformation on the way to the production line, but this rendering doesn't cover that part of the car.

Fortunately, Audi is expected to drop the factory attire of the Q8 by the end of the year, so we don't have that much waiting to do before seeing the final form of the coupe-SUV.
Audi Q8 2018 Audi Q8 SUV rendering pic of the day Hybrid
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68