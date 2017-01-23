autoevolution

2017 Toyota Vios Facelift Revealed in Thailand

 
23 Jan 2017, 20:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Toyota Vios is like the sedan version of the Yaris. Only it's not based on the European Yaris... or the Mazda 2. For 2017, Toyota has given this popular model a makeover in Thailand and Malaysia, which are big markets for them.
Stylistically, the Vios follows a bunch of Toyota minivans and hatchbacks we never talk about. It's not the best looking facelift from the back, but the front end now looks sharper than the Fiesta sedan. There's also a hint of the US-market Camry, which means Toyota might have a unified design strategy.

At the front, the 2017 Vios gets new projector headlights with an LED signature brow. The imposing trapezoidal grille has small, round fog lights at each tip, now powered by LEDs. These are also flanked by bright LED daytime running lights. Expect other markets to receive the regular 2NR-FE Dual VVT-i without E85 capability.

At the back, the Vios sports revised taillights, a small piece of trim connecting them in the middle and a cleaner bumper design. The last exterior changes were the wheels, as big as 16 inches. The interior isn't that great, but it can be themed after the exterior. The Vios is available with a 7-inch touchscreen, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and seats covered in a combination of fabric and leather.

Safety kit has also been given an upgrade. While the airbag count is just two, the 2017 models add Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) on top of the standard ABS with EBD and brake assist. In Thailand, the Vios will be sold in four grades and with six colors - Red Mica Metallic, Quartz Brown Metallic, Super White, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.

All models will get the same engine. However, the 1.5-liter was new for 2017, producing 108 horsepower and 140 Nm at 4,200 rpm, which are sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic that can mimic seven speeds.



Toyota Vios 2017 Toyota Vios Toyota Thailand
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68