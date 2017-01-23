2017 Toyota Vios Facelift Revealed in Thailand

The Toyota Vios is like the sedan version of the Yaris. Only it's not based on the European Yaris... or the Mazda 2
. For 2017, Toyota has given this popular model a makeover in Thailand and Malaysia, which are big markets for them.
Stylistically, the Vios
follows a bunch of Toyota minivans and hatchbacks we never talk about. It's not the best looking facelift from the back, but the front end now looks sharper than the Fiesta sedan. There's also a hint of the US-market Camry, which means Toyota might have a unified design strategy.
At the front, the 2017 Vios gets new projector headlights with an LED signature brow. The imposing trapezoidal grille has small, round fog lights at each tip, now powered by LEDs. These are also flanked by bright LED daytime running lights. Expect other markets to receive the regular 2NR-FE Dual VVT-i without E85 capability.
At the back, the Vios sports revised taillights, a small piece of trim connecting them in the middle and a cleaner bumper design. The last exterior changes were the wheels, as big as 16 inches. The interior isn't that great, but it can be themed after the exterior. The Vios is available with a 7-inch touchscreen, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and seats covered in a combination of fabric and leather.
Safety kit has also been given an upgrade. While the airbag count is just two, the 2017 models add Vehicle Stability Control (VSC
) on top of the standard ABS
with EBD
and brake assist. In Thailand, the Vios will be sold in four grades and with six colors - Red Mica Metallic, Quartz Brown Metallic, Super White, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.
All models will get the same engine. However, the 1.5-liter was new for 2017, producing 108 horsepower and 140 Nm at 4,200 rpm, which are sent to the front wheels via a CVT
automatic that can mimic seven speeds.