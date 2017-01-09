autoevolution

2017 Porsche 911 GTS Has Larger Turbos, Comes in Five Different Flavors (450 HP)

 
9 Jan 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
No, you won't see the 2017 Porsche 911 Targa line-up at the Detroit Motor Show, since Zuffenhausen decided to skip this year's edition of the event. But you can check out the five-model line-up facelift here, as we've got plenty of goodies to discuss.
In the purest Neunelfer tradition, the GTS range delivers a rich bouquet, as it offers five models to choose from. The GTS Coupe and Cabriolet can be had in rear-wheel-drive of "4" all-wheel-drive form, while the GTS Targa only comes in all-paw form.

Following the Carrera models, the GTS range has now gone down the forced induction route, so purists should simply try to get over it. The German engineers are throwing in multiple tech assets to help with this, such as the larger turbochargers.

As a result of the meatier turbos, the 3.0-liter flat-six at the rear of the Neunelfer produces 450 hp and 405 lb-ft of twist, delivering a 30 hp and 37 lb-ft premium over the output of the 991.2 Carrera S. As standard, the GTS models still come with a clutch, along with seven forward ratios, while the PDK double-clutch tranny is an option.

For the GTS Coupe models, the steroids bring an 0.2s improvement in the 0 to 60 mph field, while the rest of the GTS models are 0.3s quicker than their Carrera range mates.

In the looks department, the Carrera 4 lends its wider rear track to the GTS range and the same can be said for the optional Sport Design lower front fascia (add the dedicated black finish of the front lip), which is offered as standard on the newcomers. The list of standard goodies also includes the center-lock wheels we've seen on the spied prototypes and the sport exhaust, whose tips receive a dark finish.

You'll also notice the tinted taillights and satin black rear engine cover grill strips Speaking of which, here's a visual tip for telling the RWD and the AWD models apart - the former have a black strip connecting their-their taillights, while the latter come with a red strip. If you're planning to purchase a Targa 4 GTS, your sportscar will pack a satin black finish for the iconic roof bar.

Climbing aboard, we come across four-way power Sport Seats Plus, which mix the leather and Alcantara finish with new stitching and GTS badging. Alcantara is also used for the standard GT Sport steering wheel, the gear lever and the armrest. The black finish mentioned above is once again used, this time for the brushed aluminum cabin trim.

The 2017 Porsche 911 GTS line-up is scheduled to land on driveways starting this April. The pricing kicks off with the $119,000 MSRP of the Carrera GTS, climbing to the $138,200 sticker price of the Targa 4 GTS. As always with Zuffenhausen machines, an incredibly long list of options is included in this five-way adventure.

Porsche 911 Porsche 911 GTS Porsche 2017 Porsche 911 GTS
press release
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86