2017 Porsche 911 GTS Has Larger Turbos, Comes in Five Different Flavors (450 HP)

No, you won't see the 2017 Porsche 911 Targa line-up at the Detroit Motor Show, since Zuffenhausen decided to skip this year's edition of the event. But you can check out the five-model line-up facelift here, as we've got plenty of goodies to discuss.





Following the



As a result of the meatier turbos, the 3.0-liter flat-six at the rear of the Neunelfer produces 450 hp and 405 lb-ft of twist, delivering a 30 hp and 37 lb-ft premium over the output of the 991.2 Carrera S. As standard, the GTS models still come with a clutch, along with seven forward ratios, while the PDK double-clutch tranny is an option.



For the GTS Coupe models, the steroids bring an 0.2s improvement in the 0 to 60 mph field, while the rest of the GTS models are 0.3s quicker than their Carrera range mates.



In the looks department, the Carrera 4 lends its wider rear track to the GTS range and the same can be said for the optional Sport Design lower front fascia (add the dedicated black finish of the front lip), which is offered as standard on the newcomers. The list of standard goodies also includes the center-lock wheels we've seen on the spied prototypes and the sport exhaust, whose tips receive a dark finish.



You'll also notice the tinted taillights and satin black rear engine cover grill strips Speaking of which, here's a visual tip for telling the RWD and the AWD models apart - the former have a black strip connecting their-their taillights, while the latter come with a red strip. If you're planning to purchase a Targa 4 GTS, your sportscar will pack a satin black finish for the iconic roof bar.



Climbing aboard, we come across four-way power Sport Seats Plus, which mix the leather and Alcantara finish with new stitching and GTS badging. Alcantara is also used for the standard GT Sport steering wheel, the gear lever and the armrest. The black finish mentioned above is once again used, this time for the brushed aluminum cabin trim.



The 2017 Porsche 911 GTS line-up is scheduled to land on driveways starting this April. The pricing kicks off with the $119,000 MSRP of the Carrera GTS, climbing to the $138,200 sticker price of the Targa 4 GTS. As always with



