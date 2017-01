2017 Porsche 911 GTS Can Lap Nurburgring Just Two Seconds Behind the 911 GT3 RS

AWD

7:22 - that's how long the 450 hp GTS needs to tackle the 73 turns of the infamous German track. For one thing, this means the still-civilian model only sits two seconds behind the GT3 RS. Admittedly, the Rennsport Neunelfer is a 991.1 development, so the comparison isn't entirely fair, but the sheer idea of being inside an RS and having a difficult time running away from a GTS remains worthy of our attention.The time was achieved using Pirelli P-Zero Corsa N0 tires, which are now being offered as track-focused, but still street-legal option for 991.2 or 991.1 Neunelfers with 20-inch wheels.Here's something to think about for when the 2017 Porsche 911 GTS hits the market in April: without the said grip trick, the 2017 Porsche 911 GTS can lap the Green Hell in 7:26, which still puts it four seconds ahead of the Carrera S.The times mentioned above are for the all-wheel-drive Coupe, but we'll remind you the GTS line-up also includes an RWD coup, a Cabriolet, offered in bothand RWD trims, as well as the AWD-only Targa.With standard features such as the Carrera 4's wide body, 20-inch centerlock rims and the Sport Chrono Package, this special is basically an invitation to hooning, albeit one that retains the 911's Grand Tourer character.Since we talked about a host of 911 models that are slower than the 2017 GTS, we'll also mention a yet-unreleased one that will mop the track with it. We're referring to the 2018 911 GT2, which, as we discussed earlier today , will deliver a Ring time of 7:05. Or less.