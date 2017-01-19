2017 Porsche 911 GTS Can Lap Nurburgring Just Two Seconds Behind the 911 GT3 RS

When Porsche introduced
the 991.2 iteration of the Carrera S back in 2015, the stunning 7:30 Nurburgring lap time of the non-GT model swept us off our feet. Well, the time has now come for the 2017 911 GTS to do the same, with the Nordschleife number of the first turbocharged GTS in Neunelfer history being nothing short of stunning.
7:22 - that's how long the 450 hp GTS needs to tackle the 73 turns of the infamous German track. For one thing, this means the still-civilian model only sits two seconds behind the GT3 RS. Admittedly, the Rennsport Neunelfer is a 991.1 development, so the comparison isn't entirely fair, but the sheer idea of being inside an RS and having a difficult time running away from a GTS remains worthy of our attention.
The time was achieved using Pirelli P-Zero Corsa N0 tires, which are now being offered as track-focused, but still street-legal option for 991.2 or 991.1 Neunelfers
with 20-inch wheels.
Here's something to think about for when the 2017 Porsche 911 GTS hits the market in April: without the said grip trick, the 2017 Porsche 911 GTS
can lap the Green Hell in 7:26, which still puts it four seconds ahead of the Carrera S.
The times mentioned above are for the all-wheel-drive Coupe, but we'll remind you the GTS line-up also includes an RWD coup, a Cabriolet, offered in both AWD
and RWD trims, as well as the AWD-only Targa.
With standard features such as the Carrera 4's wide body, 20-inch centerlock rims and the Sport Chrono Package, this special is basically an invitation to hooning, albeit one that retains the 911's Grand Tourer character.
Since we talked about a host of 911 models that are slower than the 2017 GTS, we'll also mention a yet-unreleased one that will mop the track with it. We're referring to the 2018 911 GT2, which, as we discussed earlier today
, will deliver a Ring time of 7:05. Or less.