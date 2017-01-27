autoevolution

2017 Ducati Multistrada 950 Lands In The U.S.

 
The Ducatisti of the United States have another reason of joy - starting next week, they can test ride a new 2017 Ducati Multistrada 950 as the model reaches the country tomorrow.
This also means you will be able to buy one. The Italian bike maker released price information for the new 950 and comes in at $13,995 in standard trim level with no options.

In case you’re not up to date with recent Ducati news, the Multistrada 950 is the newest member of the said range, being created to offer a combination of comfort, style, and performance but at a more affordable price compared to the bigger beasts in the stable.

The new Multistrada 950 is equipped with a Testastretta 937 cc engine and a 19-inch front wheel for comfortable balance during long-distance on- or off-road touring as well as city riding and commuting.

Don’t think the smallest Multistrada is a slack, as the engine generates 113 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of torque and is ready to tackle any type of road. The L-Twin engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with ABS, traction control and four riding modes as standard.

Accessories for the current Multistrada models (including the Multistrada 1200 S, Multistrada 1200 Enduro, and Multistrada 1200 S Pikes Peak) will be available and fully compatible with the new 950.

For a more touring-styled ride you can choose from the color-matched panniers, center stand, and heated grips. For Sport choose Ducati's performance exhaust by Temignoni, billet aluminum frame plugs, and billet aluminum front brake reservoir cap. The Urban riding mode pairs well with the top case, tank bag, and USB hub to charge electronic devices.

Finally, the Enduro ride mode isn't complete without the supplementary LED driving lights, engine crash bars, aluminum radiator guard, aluminum sump guard, off-road pegs, tubeless spoked wheels, and aluminum panniers by Touratech.
