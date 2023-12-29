White Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Disc Wheels Is the Perfect Holiday Gift

No one knows how many Rolls-Royce Cullinans have been visited by the tuning fairy over the years, but the number has got to be impressive. After all, we wouldn't constantly stumble upon various examples with all kinds of aftermarket features if it wasn't.
Case in point, meet another modified unit. This white example sits buried inside AG Luxury Wheels' website for a simple reason: the alloys. It is a disc set that looks great on this model, especially with the OEM center caps.
According to the wheel maker, the AGL78, which is the official name of this set, is available in multiple configurations: monoblock, dualblock, three-piece with flat and step lip, and a standard or concave profile. As for the sizes available, they stretch from 19 to 24 inches, topping at 26 inches. They are not Rolls-Royce exclusive, as they were also fitted to several Mercedes G-Wagens, Range Rovers, and even the GMC Hummer EV Pickup.
In addition to the special alloys, this Rolls-Royce Cullinan also features a widebody kit. The British company's luxury SUV has fender flares on all four corners coming to complement the aftermarket wheels, as well as other attachments at the sides, front, and rear. It has modified bumpers, a spoiler on the tailgate, a custom wing at the upper part of the rear windscreen, and a diffuser that is worth decorating something a bit more exotic if you ask us.
The specification of this vehicle proves yet again that the colors play an important role, as a widebody Cullinan with a low ground clearance can still look good. Don't know where this is going? Why, it's a reference to some other tuned copies that we've covered recently, including Mansory's proposal from earlier this week, which manages to be flashy compared to this one. Also, the interior does not help it either, despite sporting some similar colors.
We don't know how powerful this one is, but a stock Rolls-Royce Cullinan can do 0-62 mph (0-62 mph) in over five seconds, with a 155 mph (250 kph) maximum speed. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine produces 562 horses (570 ps/419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque with no tweaks.
Certain add-ons have a black look to slightly contrast the white finish of the car, and the light blue ribbon on the hood that is visible in certain images is the same hue as the interior. Mind you, AG Luxury Wheels hasn't fully allowed the camera inside this modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but it is obvious that light blue leather was wrapped around the seats, door cards, center console, and probably other parts of the cabin. As a final touch, the suspension was revised so it sits closer to the asphalt.
