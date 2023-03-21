Volkswagen's Scout to Get $1.3 Billion in Incentives for Its South Carolina Factory

More on this:

1 Scout Motors Factory Will Be Built in South Carolina, Production Starts in 2026

2 Volkswagen Mulls Scout, Audi EV Assembly Plant in the US Thanks to IRA Incentives

3 VW's Scout Electric Off-Roaders Might Get Built by Foxconn, With Magna Also in the Cards

4 Scout Motors Releases New Teaser of All-Electric SUV and It Might Be Time To Get Excited

5 Future Scout SUV and Pickup EVs Won't Have Anything in Common With Volkswagen Vehicles