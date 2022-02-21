U.S. Navy Has a Fancy, Improved Osprey to Replace the C-2A Greyhound, Calls It CMV-22B

It’s been less than two years since the U.S. Navy conducted the first flight of a modified variant of the Bell Boeing-made Osprey, and the aircraft has already received initial operational capability (IOC).
IOC was achieved back in December 2021, but it was last week when the Navy made a big fuss about it, as one of these new Ospreys, which will be known as the CMV-22B variant, completed its maiden deployment with the USS Carl Vinson. That's the Nimitz-class supercarrier made famous back in January by an F-35 Lightning II slamming into its deck and then sinking in the South China Sea.
“The CMV-22's maiden deployment with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 and the [USS Carl] Vinson (CVN 70) team is an operational success, giving me the confidence necessary to make the declaration,” said in a statement Rear Adm. Andrew Loiselle, Director, Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.
“As we continue to deliver the advanced platforms that will make up the Air Wing of the Future, the CMV-22B provides the necessary support and more to carry our future force.”
Once it gets fully deployed, sometime in 2023, it is envisioned as a replacement for the C-2A Greyhound. The new Osprey variant will be something of a delivery guy (Navy calls it Carrier Onboard Delivery, or COD). It will be used to transport personnel, mail, supplies and cargo (including transport F-35 power modules) from shore to ship.
The aircraft is powered by a couple of Rolls-Royce Liberty engines, each capable of delivering 6,200 shaft horsepower. It can move at speeds of 280 knots (322 mph/518 kph), and for distances of 1,150 nautical miles when carrying a 6,000 lbs (2.7 tons) internal payload.
At the time of writing, there are 14 CMV-22B Ospreys deployed, in various testing stages. Bell Boeing will have to get 44 of them ready, as per the contract from the Navy.
